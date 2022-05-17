Assassin‘s Creed, Spider-Man & mehr: Neues PlayStation Plus-Abo bringt viele Top-Games

Von: Ömer Kayali

Zum Start des neuen PlayStation Plus-Abos kommen zahlreiche Toptitel in die Spielebibliothek – unter anderem „Assassin‘s Creed“, „Red Dead Redemption 2“ oder die „Spider-Man“-Spiele.

Das überarbeitete PlayStation Plus-Abo ist Sonys Antwort auf den Xbox Game Pass. Bislang durften sich Abonnenten über drei monatliche Gratis-Games freuen. Ab Juni 2022 stehen zwei weitere Optionen zur Auswahl – PS Plus Premium und PS Plus Extra – mit denen die Spielebibliothek um viele weitere kostenlose Titel erweitert wird. Sony hat nun im PlayStation Blog eine vollständige Liste der Spiele enthüllt, die nach und nach ab dem Start des neuen Abos bei PS Plus Extra und Premium hinzugefügt werden. Darin sind einige der größten PlayStation-Exklusivtitel der letzten Jahre enthalten, aber auch Highlights von Drittanbietern.

PlayStation Plus Extra: Alle verfügbaren Spiele in der Übersicht

Hier ist die vollständige Liste der PS5- und PS4-Spiele, die laut Sony für PS Plus Premium-und PS Plus Extra-Abonnenten enthalten sein werden:

Spiele von PlayStation Studios:

Spider-Man erhält mit dem gleichnamigen Playstation-Titel eine würdige Präzenz auf der Playstation 4. © 2018 Marvel

Alienation, PS4

Bloodborne, PS4

Concrete Genie, PS4



Days Gone, PS4

Days Gone, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut, PS4 / PS5

Demon’s Souls, PS5

Destruction AllStars, PS5

Everybody’s Golf, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut, PS4 / PS5

God of War, PS4

Gravity Rush, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4

Infamous First Light, PS4

Infamous Second Son, PS4

Knack, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PS4 / PS5

Matterfall, PS4

MediEvil, PS4

Patapon Remastered, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered, PS4

Resogun, PS4

Returnal, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded, PS4



The Last Guardian, PS4

The Last Guardian, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind, PS4



Until Dawn, PS4

Until Dawn, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4

Spiele von externen Studios:

„Red Dead Redemption 2“ ist eines der besten Action-Spiele der letzten Jahre. © Rockstar Games

Ashen, PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PS4 / PS5

Celeste, PS4



Cities: Skylines, PS4

Cities: Skylines, PS4

Dead Cells, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, PS4

Hollow Knight, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, PS4 / PS5

Mortal Kombat 11, PS4 / PS5

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, PS4

NBA 2K22, PS4 / PS5

Outer Wilds, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2, PS4



Resident Evil, PS4

Resident Evil, PS4

The Artful Escape, PS4 / PS5

The Crew 2, PS4

PlayStation-Klassiker für PS Plus Premium-Nutzer: Diese Titel sind enthalten

Im Premium-Abo werden noch viele weitere Klassiker enthalten sein. PlayStation-Fans der ersten Stunde können sich über eine Reihe von Titeln freuen, die ihrer Zeit auf der allerersten PlayStation-Konsole erschienen waren.

Diese Games sind über PS Plus Premium verfügbar:

Ape Escape, Original PlayStation

Ape Escape 2, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits, PS4

Bioshock Remastered, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection, PS4



Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, PS4

Dark Cloud 2, PS4

FantaVision, PS4

Hot Shots Golf, Original PlayStation

Hot Shots Tennis, PS4

I.Q. Intelligent Qubeo, Original PlayStation

Jak II, PS4



Jak 3, PS4

Jak 3, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, PS4

Jumping Flash!, Original PlayStation

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection, PS4

Mr. Driller., Original PlayStation

Rogue Galaxy, PS4

Siren | Japan Studio, PS4



Super Stardust Portable, PSP



Syphon Filter, Original PlayStation



Tekken 2, Original PlayStation



Wild Arms 3, PS4

Super Stardust Portable, PSP

Syphon Filter, Original PlayStation

Tekken 2, Original PlayStation

Wild Arms 3, PS4

Worms World Party, Original PlayStation

Worms Armageddon, Original PlayStation

PlayStation Plus Premium: Streambare Games auf PS5, PS4 und PC

Darüber hinaus sind im Premium-Abo viele Titel verfügbar, die per Stream auf PS4, PS5 und sogar auf dem PC spielbar sind:

Asura’s Wrath., Ltd., PS3

Crash Commando, PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection, Ltd., PS3

Demon’s Souls, PS3

echochrome, PS3



Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational, PS3

Ico, PS3

Infamous, PS3

Infamous 2, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!, PS3

Lost Planet 2, PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse, PS3

MotorStorm RC, PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, PS3

Puppeteer, PS3

rain, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty, PS3



Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, PS3

Resistance 3, PS3

Super Stardust HD, PS3

Tokyo Jungle, PS3

When Vikings Attack, PS3

PlayStation Plus: Demo-Versionen neuer Spiele werden ebenfalls verfügbar sein

Im Rahmen des PlayStation Plus Premium-Abonnements bietet Sony auch zeitlich begrenzte Demo-Versionen von Spielen an. Diese können zwei Stunden gespielt werden und die Speicherstände werden übernommen, wenn das Spiel anschließend gekauft wird. Zunächst werden sechs Demos enthalten sein, darunter „Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection“, „Horizon Forbidden West“, „Cyberpunk 2077“, „Farming Simulator 2022“, „Tiny Tina‘s Wonderlands“ und „WWE 2K22“. (ök)