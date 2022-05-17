Assassin‘s Creed, Spider-Man & mehr: Neues PlayStation Plus-Abo bringt viele Top-Games
Zum Start des neuen PlayStation Plus-Abos kommen zahlreiche Toptitel in die Spielebibliothek – unter anderem „Assassin‘s Creed“, „Red Dead Redemption 2“ oder die „Spider-Man“-Spiele.
Das überarbeitete PlayStation Plus-Abo ist Sonys Antwort auf den Xbox Game Pass. Bislang durften sich Abonnenten über drei monatliche Gratis-Games freuen. Ab Juni 2022 stehen zwei weitere Optionen zur Auswahl – PS Plus Premium und PS Plus Extra – mit denen die Spielebibliothek um viele weitere kostenlose Titel erweitert wird. Sony hat nun im PlayStation Blog eine vollständige Liste der Spiele enthüllt, die nach und nach ab dem Start des neuen Abos bei PS Plus Extra und Premium hinzugefügt werden. Darin sind einige der größten PlayStation-Exklusivtitel der letzten Jahre enthalten, aber auch Highlights von Drittanbietern.
PlayStation Plus Extra: Alle verfügbaren Spiele in der Übersicht
Hier ist die vollständige Liste der PS5- und PS4-Spiele, die laut Sony für PS Plus Premium-und PS Plus Extra-Abonnenten enthalten sein werden:
Spiele von PlayStation Studios:
- Alienation, PS4
- Bloodborne, PS4
- Concrete Genie, PS4
Days Gone, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut, PS4 / PS5
- Demon’s Souls, PS5
- Destruction AllStars, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut, PS4 / PS5
- God of War, PS4
- Gravity Rush, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4
- Infamous First Light, PS4
- Infamous Second Son, PS4
- Knack, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PS4 / PS5
- Matterfall, PS4
- MediEvil, PS4
- Patapon Remastered, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered, PS4
- Resogun, PS4
- Returnal, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded, PS4
The Last Guardian, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind, PS4
Until Dawn, PS4
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4
Spiele von externen Studios:
- Ashen, PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PS4 / PS5
- Celeste, PS4
Cities: Skylines, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition, PS4 / PS5
- Dead Cells, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, PS4
- Hollow Knight, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, PS4 / PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11, PS4 / PS5
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, PS4
- NBA 2K22, PS4 / PS5
- Outer Wilds, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2, PS4
Resident Evil, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI, PS4
- The Artful Escape, PS4 / PS5
- The Crew 2, PS4
PlayStation-Klassiker für PS Plus Premium-Nutzer: Diese Titel sind enthalten
Im Premium-Abo werden noch viele weitere Klassiker enthalten sein. PlayStation-Fans der ersten Stunde können sich über eine Reihe von Titeln freuen, die ihrer Zeit auf der allerersten PlayStation-Konsole erschienen waren.
Diese Games sind über PS Plus Premium verfügbar:
- Ape Escape, Original PlayStation
- Ape Escape 2, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection, PS4
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, PS4
- Dark Cloud, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2, PS4
- FantaVision, PS4
- Hot Shots Golf, Original PlayStation
- Hot Shots Tennis, PS4
- I.Q. Intelligent Qubeo, Original PlayStation
- Jak II, PS4
Jak 3, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, PS4
- Jumping Flash!, Original PlayStation
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection, PS4
- Mr. Driller., Original PlayStation
- Rogue Galaxy, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
Super Stardust Portable, PSP
Syphon Filter, Original PlayStation
Tekken 2, Original PlayStation
Wild Arms 3, PS4
- Worms World Party, Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon, Original PlayStation
PlayStation Plus Premium: Streambare Games auf PS5, PS4 und PC
Darüber hinaus sind im Premium-Abo viele Titel verfügbar, die per Stream auf PS4, PS5 und sogar auf dem PC spielbar sind:
- Asura’s Wrath., Ltd., PS3
- Crash Commando, PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection, Ltd., PS3
- Demon’s Souls, PS3
- echochrome, PS3
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, PS3
- F.E.A.R., PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational, PS3
- Ico, PS3
- Infamous, PS3
- Infamous 2, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!, PS3
- Lost Planet 2, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse, PS3
- MotorStorm RC, PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, PS3
- Puppeteer, PS3
- rain, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, PS3
- Resistance 3, PS3
- Super Stardust HD, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle, PS3
- When Vikings Attack, PS3
PlayStation Plus: Demo-Versionen neuer Spiele werden ebenfalls verfügbar sein
Im Rahmen des PlayStation Plus Premium-Abonnements bietet Sony auch zeitlich begrenzte Demo-Versionen von Spielen an. Diese können zwei Stunden gespielt werden und die Speicherstände werden übernommen, wenn das Spiel anschließend gekauft wird. Zunächst werden sechs Demos enthalten sein, darunter „Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection“, „Horizon Forbidden West“, „Cyberpunk 2077“, „Farming Simulator 2022“, „Tiny Tina‘s Wonderlands“ und „WWE 2K22“. (ök)