Assassin‘s Creed, Spider-Man & mehr: Neues PlayStation Plus-Abo bringt viele Top-Games

Von: Ömer Kayali

Zum Start des neuen PlayStation Plus-Abos kommen zahlreiche Toptitel in die Spielebibliothek – unter anderem „Assassin‘s Creed“, „Red Dead Redemption 2“ oder die „Spider-Man“-Spiele.

Das überarbeitete PlayStation Plus-Abo ist Sonys Antwort auf den Xbox Game Pass. Bislang durften sich Abonnenten über drei monatliche Gratis-Games freuen. Ab Juni 2022 stehen zwei weitere Optionen zur Auswahl – PS Plus Premium und PS Plus Extra – mit denen die Spielebibliothek um viele weitere kostenlose Titel erweitert wird. Sony hat nun im PlayStation Blog eine vollständige Liste der Spiele enthüllt, die nach und nach ab dem Start des neuen Abos bei PS Plus Extra und Premium hinzugefügt werden. Darin sind einige der größten PlayStation-Exklusivtitel der letzten Jahre enthalten, aber auch Highlights von Drittanbietern.

PlayStation Plus Extra: Alle verfügbaren Spiele in der Übersicht

Hier ist die vollständige Liste der PS5- und PS4-Spiele, die laut Sony für PS Plus Premium-und PS Plus Extra-Abonnenten enthalten sein werden:

Spiele von PlayStation Studios:

Spider-Man erhält mit dem gleichnamigen Playstation-Titel eine würdige Präzenz auf der Playstation 4.
Spider-Man erhält mit dem gleichnamigen Playstation-Titel eine würdige Präzenz auf der Playstation 4. © 2018 Marvel

Spiele von externen Studios:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Waffen Jagd
„Red Dead Redemption 2“ ist eines der besten Action-Spiele der letzten Jahre. © Rockstar Games

PlayStation-Klassiker für PS Plus Premium-Nutzer: Diese Titel sind enthalten

Im Premium-Abo werden noch viele weitere Klassiker enthalten sein. PlayStation-Fans der ersten Stunde können sich über eine Reihe von Titeln freuen, die ihrer Zeit auf der allerersten PlayStation-Konsole erschienen waren.

Diese Games sind über PS Plus Premium verfügbar:

PlayStation Plus Premium: Streambare Games auf PS5, PS4 und PC

Darüber hinaus sind im Premium-Abo viele Titel verfügbar, die per Stream auf PS4, PS5 und sogar auf dem PC spielbar sind:

PlayStation Plus: Demo-Versionen neuer Spiele werden ebenfalls verfügbar sein

Im Rahmen des PlayStation Plus Premium-Abonnements bietet Sony auch zeitlich begrenzte Demo-Versionen von Spielen an. Diese können zwei Stunden gespielt werden und die Speicherstände werden übernommen, wenn das Spiel anschließend gekauft wird. Zunächst werden sechs Demos enthalten sein, darunter „Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection“, „Horizon Forbidden West“, „Cyberpunk 2077“, „Farming Simulator 2022“, „Tiny Tina‘s Wonderlands“ und „WWE 2K22“. (ök)

