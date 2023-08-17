Accommodations at Oktoberfest time are in high demand: All alternatives at a glance

Teilen

Accommodation at Oktoberfest time will be scarce, but you don‘t have to sleep on the meadow because of that. Tips for inexpensive overnight stays. © Ralph Peters/imago

Munich‘s vacation accommodations at Oktoberfest time are scarce - and more expensive than ever. Where you can still stay cheaply during Oktoberfest 2023, read here.

Munich - It‘s still a while until it‘s „o‘zapft is“ again on September 16 at Munich‘s Theresienwiese. Nevertheless, visitors to the Oktoberfest 2023 should already start planning their Oktoberfest trip - especially those from out of town.

In addition to the Maß Bier, accommodations will also become more expensive again compared to the last Oktoberfest in 2022. With the start of the Oktoberfest, by the way, overnight stays in Munich always become abruptly more expensive - by a whole 70 percent.

Accommodations at Oktoberfest time 2023: Save with these tips

To save a little on your wallet, it is therefore advisable to consider alternatives. It can make a significant difference in price, for example, to look for vacation apartments or houses in the Munich area and take public transportation to the Oktoberfest. We have summarized in a separate article how to get to the Oktoberfest by all means of transport without stress.

You can save money, for example, by staying overnight in Dachau or the district of Feldmoching, both of which have S-Bahn connections to downtown Munich. According to Holidu, you pay 49 euros per person per night in Dachau, and 69 euros in Feldmoching. By comparison, vacation accommodation in the city center costs a hefty 125 euros per person per night.

Cheap accommodation alternative: camping in and around Munich

Those who are also satisfied with a simpler accommodation can set up camp on one of the many campsites in and around Munich. There are numerous places to go, both for travelers with a camper van and for those camping.

One advantage of this type of overnight stay is definitely that the Oktoberfest trip can be combined with an excursion into the beautiful Bavarian countryside. After all, dozens of campsites have settled along the lakes near Munich - such as Lake Ammersee, Lake Starnberg or Lake Chiemsee. Most of them also have good connections to the Isar metropolis.

To the Oktoberfest 2023 in the hotel: With these tips you save with the overnight accomodation

A hotel room is the much more luxurious option for a place to sleep during the Oktoberfest. Of course, early booking is the best way to save: if you book in January, you‘ll get the lowest prices. That is already long around, but can still save. For example, room rates are cheaper from Sunday to Monday than on the expensive weekend. This also bypasses the bookings of business travelers, who usually arrive during the week.

Prices for hotel rooms are usually also lower on the last weekend of the Oktoberfest. Usually, the price of accommodation on the last day of Oktoberfest, which is October 3, 2023, is cheaper than the days before. On the other hand, you should avoid the weekend in the middle of the Oktoberfest, the so-called Italian weekend. In particular, the night from Friday to Saturday is considered the most expensive Oktoberfest night.

Cheap alternative: sleeping in a hostel or youth hostel

Frequent travelers and low-budget tourists are familiar with the cheaper alternative to hotels: hostels. Both individuals and groups have a chance to get a cheap bed in shared dormitories. A plus point of these accommodations is that they are usually located close to the city center. It can also be worth taking a look at what Munich‘s youth hostels have to offer.

Staying overnight with private individuals - a critical concept?

Many Munich residents want to escape the Oktoberfest hustle and bustle and rent out their homes to Oktoberfest visitors during this time. Such private accommodations can be found on Internet portals such as Airbnb or Wimdu - and often offer an inexpensive alternative to commercial vacation apartments, especially for groups.

However, there is also a lot of criticism for this concept of accommodation rental. After all, the already tight rental market in Munich is further exacerbated when landlords make their apartments available to tourists instead of locals. That‘s why the city is intervening and taking consistent action against illegal misappropriation of living space.

However, renting out one‘s own four walls for a short period during the Oktoberfest is not problematic: only after a period of eight weeks is the accommodation of foreigners prohibited in Munich. (kuc)