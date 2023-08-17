Admission rules at the Oktoberfest: Many items visitors are not allowed to take at all

Police officers patrol the Oktoberfest. © picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler

The anticipation is rising: On September 16, the 188th Oktoberfest begins! To ensure that your visit to the Oktoberfest doesn‘t end at the security checkpoint, it‘s worth taking a look at the current admission rules.

Munich - Soon it will be „O‘zapft is“ again. Corona pandemic or not, after a two-year break, Oktoberfest fans will probably not let anything stop them from visiting this year‘s Oktoberfest - except perhaps the security check at the entrance. Because the security guards check meticulously and do not let all bags, backpacks or objects pass.

Oktoberfest in Munich: These bags and backpacks are allowed

At the Oktoberfest, only bags and backpacks are allowed that do not exceed the volume of three liters or the size of 20 cm x 15 cm x 10 cm. Large enough for essential items such as money, smartphone, keys and cell phone. Those traveling with luggage that is too large can drop it off at the entrances at the luggage storage for a fee. Security guards check the size and possibly the contents of each piece of luggage and tag it with a „security check band“ if it meets the guidelines. This label is a different color each day.

Oktoberfest visitors are not allowed to take these items with them

Unsurprisingly, Oktoberfest visitors are not allowed to have any weapons with them, which include thrusting, cutting and stabbing weapons - even the Swiss Army knife falls under this definition. In addition, gas spray cans with harmful contents are prohibited, as well as corrosive or coloring substances, informs the official portal Oktoberfest.de. The security staff decides on a case-by-case basis whether a particular item has potential danger. In case of doubt, Oktoberfest fans should leave the hairspray at home and live by the motto: Anyone who leaves the Oktoberfest with a well-fitting hairdo wasn‘t really there.

The Wegbier („way-beer“ - a bottle of beer on the way to the Oktoberfest) must be drunk at the latest at the entrance to the Oktoberfest, because glass bottles are also prohibited.

Walking aids, wheelchairs, baby carriages: When there are exceptions

Although with a lot of imagination an umbrella could perhaps also be used as a baton, the security staff here basically assumes a peaceful use. Umbrellas are therefore allowed at the Oktoberfest. Walking aids or medical devices are checked individually by the security guards, who usually grant exceptions here as well. After the control walkers and Co. get likewise a marking with a safety banderole. Strollers and buggies are not recommended, but are allowed on most days until 6 pm.

When strollers and buggies are prohibited:

On all Saturdays

On all weekdays and Sundays after 6 p.m.

On October 3, all day.

Oktoberfest 2023: Safety tips for the Oktoberfest

At the Oktoberfest, the famous „O‘zapft is“ is traditionally followed by the wish „To a peaceful Oktoberfest“ after the beer keg tapping. The controls at the entrance serve the purpose of general security, in order to avoid serious injuries or dangerous situations, such as the right-wing terrorist attack at the Oktoberfest in 1980.

But there are also dangers that each individual can influence. These include pickpocketing, which is very popular at the Oktoberfest. Dense crowds and lots of drunks are a feast for pickpockets. The police therefore advise in an information letter to always carry money, papers and credit cards close to the body. Cell phones, wallets or other valuables do not belong in the outside pocket of backpacks or bags, which Oktoberfest visitors should always carry at the front. In addition, the police advise to be suspicious when Oktoberfest-goers are jostled or their clothes seem to be accidentally soiled.

Oktoberfest visitors who develop ambitions to take a personal „souvenir“ should bear in mind: stealing a stein is not a trivial offense, but theft. So it is better to buy a gingerbread heart as a souvenir.