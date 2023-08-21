Booking analysis clear: Day with biggest Oktoberfest rush is fixed

The Oktoberfest is still in the middle of construction, but already most of the accommodations are fully booked. © Future Image / IMAGO

Oktoberfest 2023 will soon be starting on the Theresienwiese. An analysis now shows on which days the most hustle and bustle can be expected - and when a quieter visit to the Oktoberfest might be possible.

Munich - It won‘t be long now until the Oktoberfest 2023 starts. Construction work on the Theresienwiese has been in full swing for quite some time, and in just under a month, on Saturday, 16 September, the first barrel of beer will be tapped again. Munich will then once again be in a state of emergency for almost two weeks: full streets, many guests from all over the world and traffic chaos are pre-programmed. But on which days can we expect the biggest rush, and when can we expect the Oktoberfest to be quieter? An analysis has now got to the bottom of this.

Oktoberfest 2023: Analysis shows when the biggest rush is expected

According to an Expedia analysis, enquiries for flights and overnight stays to Munich at Oktoberfest time have increased by 110 per cent compared to the previous year. Particularly from North America, especially Canada, many people intend to celebrate at the Theresienwiese. The analysis has determined from booking data on which days to expect particularly large crowds. These would be:

Both Fridays. Especially 22 September has a lot of bookings

Opening Saturday

When do most tourists come to the Oktoberfest? Analysis shows when it‘s likely to be quietest

But according to Expedia, there are also days when a visit to the Oktoberfest is possible with less hustle and bustle. According to the analysis, this is possible on the following days:

Sunday afternoons/Sunday evenings. Overnight stays on Sundays are 25 less than on Saturdays.

Extra Oktoberfest days. Expedia records hardly any more overnight stays than usual on the two extra days this year.

Premiere at the Oktoberfest: For the first time, visitors will be able to tap their own drinking water in 2023 - completely free of charge.