Fashion trends at the Oktoberfest: The most important tips from the traditional costume experts

Teilen

Women in dirndls at the Oktoberfest. © Felix Hörhager/dpa

Classic and no frills: experts reveal the fashion trends for Oktoberfest 2022 in Munich.

Munich - Finally, Oktoberfest is back. All of Munich is looking forward to 18 days of Oktoberfest. The world‘s largest folk festival takes place this year from Saturday, September 16, to Tuesday, October 3.

Fashion trends for Oktoberfest 2023: Trachten houses give Oktoberfest tips

The one or the other had therefore in the past two Corona years probably fewer occasions to get the leather trousers or the Dirndl from the cupboard. Folk festivals were canceled, weddings or christenings often could not take place. Now, however, it is finally time again for typical Bavarian garb. Our newspaper asked Munich‘s traditional costume houses what‘s in - and what Oktoberfest-goers should rather leave out in terms of traditional costume.

Oktoberfest 2023: This is what dirndl wearers should stick to this year

Rust red, old pink, sage green: Constanze Schnitzler and Veronika Stork-Jacklbauer are sure that many women will be strolling through this year‘s Oktoberfest in dirndls in shades of between. In 2011, the Munich-based women founded their joint traditional costume label Coco-Vero, which moved from Adalbertstrasse to new premises on Schäfflerstrasse in the spring. This year, the rather calm colors are joined by special and elaborate fabrics such as tweed, bouclé or high-quality linen.

Shades in between are the order of the day at the Munich Wiesn this year, for example antique pink - here a dirndl by CocoVero. © Marcus Schlaf

The topic of Dirndl blouses: high-necked or with a V-neck - lace remains in vogue. Velvet is not only found in the bodices, but also on the head: headbands are fashionable - ideally tone in tone with the Dirndl.

Velvet is also a big theme in men‘s vests this year. The men‘s outfit can also be coordinated with the traditional costume of the female companion. Tone in tone is also the order of the day here. „Overall, the trend is to dress classically, simply and chicly. Exaggerated outfits are no longer in vogue,“ say the two CocoVero bosses.

Traditional company forecasts trend for the Oktoberfest season

Dirndls may be classic this year, with high-quality fabrics and contemporary elegance. So predicts the traditional company Lodenfrey for the coming Trachten season. Modern are dirndls made of linen and cotton. The biggest trend: silk.

In terms of color, a woman can opt for fresh tones like lemon or grass green for her dirndl. But also soft colors like pink or apricot are in.

In the Dirndl blouses, the trend is towards high-necked models with slits and half-length sleeves. In the men‘s department, too, everything is under the sign of classic elegance. High-quality materials, classic colors and traditional motifs. Modern are short leather pants, gladly also in bright colors as well as beige tones with gray veil.

How to tie the Dirndl-bow for Oktoberfest: On which side do I tie it? Left, right or in the middle?

Traditional costume at the Oktoberfest: expert sees „a return to tradition“

Traditional costume trends usually emerge at the preceding Oktoberfest. Since the festival has been canceled in the past two years, that makes predictions more difficult this year, says Benedikt Daller, managing director of Daller Tracht. Nevertheless, the expert sees a clear direction: „There is a return to the traditional.“ Away from Schicki-Micki, towards traditional values.

In the form of a dirndl, this is expressed in this way: Classic washed dirndls are in. Dirndls made of cotton or linen without big frills - so that „you can also wear them at a forest festival and not just at the Oktoberfest,“ says Daller. There is no single trend color this year, but tried-and-tested colors are back in fashion. For example, the classic traditional green or a medium blue.

Men can also go classic at the Wiesn this year. Here, leather trousers with a waistcoat from Trachten Daller. © Marcus Schlaf

For men, short leather pants are by far in the lead. „A few years ago, it was still 50:50 to the Bundlederhosen,“ Daller recalls. When it comes to colors, it remains classic: black, light brown or dark brown should be the leather pants. Copies in red or blue have disappeared completely. The embroidery: natural colors. A classic loden vest in green or gray goes well with them. (Sophia Oberhuber)