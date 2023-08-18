Free drinking water at the Oktoberfest: tips for visitors who want to use the service

The Oktoberfest is still in the midst of construction, but already most of the accommodations are fully booked. © Future Image / IMAGO

Premiere at the Oktoberfest: For the first time, visitors will be able to fill their own drinking water in 2023 - completely free of charge.

Munich - Fans of the Oktoberfest don‘t have to wait much longer. In less than a month, the festivities will begin on the Theresienwiese. Because the holiday on 3 October falls favourably, visitors can even look forward to an XXL Oktoberfest in 2023.

Innovations at the Oktoberfest 2023: Free drinking water for visitors

There are also some innovations at the Wiesn this year. Among other things, a portal for reservations has been established, and the opening hours on the festival grounds have also been adjusted. And: In 2023, Oktoberfest visitors will be able to tap drinking water for free for the first time.

The City of Munich had agreed to this measure after Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter had criticised the average price for a measure of mineral water (10.04 euros). The SPD politician told the landlords to „think about it“.

Four taps on the Wiesn grounds: glass bottles are banned

There will be four water taps at the Oktoberfest 2023. They are located behind the four eastern, large beer tents: Ochsenbraterei, Augustiner, Bräurosl and Löwenbräu. Appropriate water connections are already available there. Those who want to make use of this service should bring their own drinking vessel (glass bottles are prohibited) to the festival grounds. The Green Party had already campaigned for a „water bar“ at the Wiesn in 2017, but failed with their plans at the time.