Löwenbräu at the Oktoberfest

One of the most famous Munich beer producers is Löwenbräu. The Munich brewery with the thirsty lion at the Oktoberfest.

Munich - The Munich brewery Löwenbräu has been around for a long time. In 1524, a „Pierprew“ Jörg Schnaitter was mentioned for the first time, producing barley juice in the Löwengrube 17. The name Löwenbräu was first mentioned in 1746 - it is said to have come from a fresco in the brewery that showed Daniel in the Löwengrube. Today, the brewery is a household name all over the world - and it‘s hard to imagine the Oktoberfest without the tent with the roaring lion. Löwenbräu also flows into the mugs in the Schützenfest tent.

1863 Löwenbräu largest brewery in Munich

When brewer Georg Brey bought the brewery in 1818, however, there was no talk of roaring and drinking giant lions. The business was just bubbling along. But Brey was enterprising. He expanded and in 1826 opened a new brewery on Nymphenburger Strasse in Munich. His descendants also kept up the upward trend, and by 1863 Löwenbräu was Munich‘s largest brewery - thanks in part to good export figures. Only nine years later, the Breys sold the company and the brewery became a stock corporation. Even this did not stop the growth - at the turn of the century, there was no brewery in Germany larger than the „Aktienbrauerei zum Löwenbräu“.

Löwenbräu: Various mergers

In 1921, Löwenbräu merged with its competitors Unionsbräu and Bürgerbräu. As a result, the brewery came into possession of numerous properties, including the famous Bürgerbräukeller. Six years later, Löwenbräu began producing wheat beer, and in 1928 output reached the one million hectoliter mark for the first time.

After the war, Löwenbräu became synonymous with Bavarian beer, especially in North America. But despite all its success, the company was eventually broken up. Since 1997, the brewery itself has belonged to the Spaten-Löwenbräu Group, which in the meantime has itself been absorbed into the international InBew Group. The real estate, including the famous Löwenbräu cellar on Stiglmayerplatz in Munich, was spun off from the company.

Löwenbräu beer range

Löwenbräu beers are produced exclusively in Spaten-Franziskaner-Bräu facilities. However, according to their own recipes. And there are now several of these. In addition to Original and Urtyp, Löwenbräu also produces wheat beer, Pilsner, Radler, the strong beer Triumphator, Dunkles, non-alcoholic and Perfect Draft.

The Oktoberfest beer has an alcohol content of 6.1% and tastes quaffable and tangy. The original gravity is 13.1%.

