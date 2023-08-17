These are the most popular Oktoberfest tents

Which Wiesn tent do you prefer to go to? © picture alliance/Matthias Balk/dpa

Crowds flock to the Wiesn, marquees entice with Bavarian delicacies - but which tent at the Oktoberfest is particularly popular?

Munich - Millennials in particular are now keen to capture the atmosphere in the festival halls on their smartphones and share them on Instagram, the largest social photo network. Provided with appropriate hashtags, the festival tents can be viewed online by more than one billion users and the atmosphere at the Oktoberfest can be recreated.

Holidu has determined the ten most popular large Oktoberfest tents from the marquee posts, taking into account several hashtags (as of 2018).

10th place: Fischer-Vroni

Not only in terms of hits on Instagram, but also in terms of volume, the Fischer-Vroni falls a bit behind the other tents, bringing up the rear in the marquee rankings. The name refers to the wife of Munich‘s first fish wholesaler, who was known in the city as „Fischer Vroni.“ Here, you can enjoy Steckerlfische grilled on an open fire in a cozy atmosphere. The grill stations reach a total length of 15 meters and give the tent its characteristic smell. The landmarks of the small tent are the stork‘s nest on the roof and the fishing boat inside, which serves as a stage. One of two tents who serve Augustiner-Beer

By the way: Just like the Bräurosl, the tent is a meeting place for the „gay community“ and invites you to the Prosecco-Oktoberfest on the second Monday of the Oktoberfest.

Also worthwhile is a visit to the Fischer-Vroni on the last Oktoberfest evening: the last beer is served by women in lederhosen and by men in dirndls.

Beer served: Augustiner Seating inside: just over 3000 Instagram hits: 700 Instagram hits: 2802 Most used hashtag: #fischervroni

9th place: Hofbräu-Festzelt

With a total of over 10,000 seats, the festival tent is one of the largest at Oktoberfest. A unique feature is the standing area for 1,000 people directly under the music podium - this is where concert feeling comes in! Thanks to the high profile of the Munich Hofbräuhaus, this tent is very popular among international Oktoberfest guests.

Traditional paintings on the walls, twelve hundredweight of hops on the ceiling and a floating angel Aloisius give the festival tent a very special charm. It is not only the decoration that is unusual, but also the focus on families: on Family Tuesdays, 600 seats are kept free for parents with children from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Oktoberfest dishes are served at reasonable prices.

Beer served: Hofbräu Seating inside: 6018 plus 1000 standing room only Seating outside: 3022 Instagram hits: 4231 Most used hashtags: #hofbräuzelt, #hofbräufestzelt, #hofbrauoktoberfest, #hofbraufestzelt

8th place: Ochsenbraterei

Getting just over 4500 hits so far is the Ochsenbraterei, known for its tasty ox dishes, and the only place at Oktoberfest that serves ox on a spit. Just outside the entrance is the tent‘s landmark: a large decorative specimen of an ox spinning on a spit.

Inside the tent is its formerly live counterpart, featured in many photos on the social photo network and grilled for six to seven hours before it‘s ready to serve. An ox that has just been consumed is recorded on a chalkboard with its name and weight. Over a hundred oxen are eaten at an Oktoberfest; in 2017, 127 were eaten. Visitors can enjoy the good food and Spaten-Beer while listening to atmospheric brass band music in a very cozy atmosphere.

Beer served: Spatenbräu Seating capacity inside: 5995 Seating outside: 1600 Instagram hits: 4573 Most used hashtag: #ochsenbraterei

7th place: Kuffler‘s Weinzelt

Corner benches instead of beer benches, wine instead of beer, and partying until one in the morning - Kuffler‘s Weinzelt is a refreshing exception among festival halls. Unlike the other tents, the rustic tent serves almost exclusively wine, sparkling wine and champagne. The only beer that can be ordered here is Paulaner wheat beer - and here, too, the flow runs dry at 9 p.m. The menu is also worth mentioning: vegetarian and vegan dishes are available here, and lactose-free and even gluten-free dishes are also served. Younger guests are also catered for: a children‘s menu is available for the Mittagswiesn with special prices.

Beer served: Paulaner wheat beer only (until 9 p.m.) Seating capacity inside: 1920 Seating outside: 580 Instagram hits: 5328 Most used hashtags: #weinzeltkuffler, #weinzelt

6th place: Paulaner Festhalle - Winzerer Fähndl

Things are more contemplative - at least on Instagram - at the Paulaner Festhalle. Also known as the Winzerer Fähndl, this traditional, spacious festival tent is decorated in typical Bavarian style: Long beer tables and colorfully decorated festive wreaths, as well as paintings on the walls depicting rural Bavaria, create a cozy atmosphere. The landmark of the festival hall is the six-meter high Maßkrug (beer stein), which can be seen from afar spinning on top of the tent.

And that‘s not all: the Paulaner Festzelt is the widest tent at the Oktoberfest and offers an unobstructed view of the musicians from all sides. It is also the first tent to have a central beer supply. The tent is particularly popular with its regular guests, who include the players of FC Bayern Munich.

Beer served: Paulaner Seating capacity inside: 8450 Seats outside: 2450 Instagram hits: 5648 Most used hashtags: #winzererfähndl, #paulaneroktoberfest, #paulanerfestzelt, #paulanerzelt

5th place: Hacker-Festzelt

With 6816 hashtags, the „Himmel der Bayern“ (Heaven of Bavarians) can be found within the top five most popular festival tents on Instagram. Thanks to its all-round renovation in 2016, the Hacker tent is one of the most innovative festival halls at the Oktoberfest and delights with a decorative blue sky tent ceiling, which is a saddle roof that can slide in on itself and can be opened at any time. This technology not only ensures good ventilation, but also allows a view of the real Munich sky tent in good weather. Among the audience here are especially young people and Americans, who enjoy the Oktoberfest to the fullest while listening to rock‘n‘roll music and looking at the revolving pavilion for the band.

Beer served: Hacker-Pschorr Seating capacity inside: 6950 Seating outside: 2430 Instagram hits: 6816 Most used hashtags: #hackerfestzelt, #hackerzelt

4th place: Käfer‘s Wies‘n Schänke.

Making it to fourth place in the top ten ranking is Käfer‘s Wies‘n Schänke, better known as the Käferzelt. While the beer garden is open to everyone, the tent is only open to those who have made reservations. The small marquee of the Käfer delicatessen company is popular with the rich and famous, and every year you‘ll find smartly dressed guests and celebrities here.

In 2017, model Barbara Meier, celebrity chef Alfons Schuhbeck and ex-national player Miroslav Klose could be found here, and in 2018 Ralph Siegel was among the guests. Furnished in rural style with rustic seating areas, the atmosphere in the building made of real wood is like that of a Bavarian farm or a mountain hut, which makes the tavern something very special. Added to this is the catering, which delights gourmets. The Käferzelt is also one of the few festival tents that is open even after midnight: People celebrate together here until 0:30 am. Those who want to remember the cozy hours for a long time to come can purchase the famous Käfer Oktoberfest-Haferl and post a picture of it on Instagram.

Beer served: Paulaner Seating capacity inside: 1164 Seats outside: 2100 (of which 200 seats are covered) Instagram hits: 8761 Most used hashtags: #käferzelt, #käferwiesnschänke, #kaeferzelt

3rd place: Pschorr-Bräurosl

The Bräurosl festival tent got its name in honor of Rosi Pschorr, the beautiful daughter of the former Pschorr innkeeper, who was extremely popular among Oktoberfest visitors. Instagrammers also particularly appreciate the Bräurosl and upload numerous pictures to the platform.

In the tent with its own yodeler, who also calls herself Bräurosl and delights with traditional Bavarian singing, the mood is often exuberant. Munich companies and regulars in particular can be found among the visitors. The first Sunday of the Oktoberfest has again become known as Gay Sunday, and the following day RoslMontag takes place from 3 pm. On both days, the „gay community“ comes together in the Bräurosl to celebrate together. Thanks to its landmarks, the two 20-meter high maypoles in front of the tent, the Bräurosl cannot be overlooked.

Beer served: Hacker-Pschorr Seating capacity inside: 6200 Seating outside: 2200 Instagram hits: 9351 Most used hashtags: #bräurosl, #pschorrbräurosl, #braeurosl

2nd place: Schützen-Festzelt

Second place goes to another tent that maintains its traditions: The Schützen-Festzelt, located at the foot of the Bavaria. Renovated only in 2015, the festival hall with a circular gallery offers space for a total of 6500 guests. An outstanding feature of the Schützen-Festzelt is the 110 shooting stands integrated into the tent, where the traditional Oktoberfest shooting takes place every year. Often overlooked by tourists because the exterior façade does not resemble a typical beer tent, the Schützen-Festzelt is primarily a meeting place for Munich‘s youth - and therefore represented en masse on Instagram.

Beer served: Löwenbräu Seats inside: 5100 Seats outside: 1400 Instagram hits: 11,328 Most used hashtags: #schützenfestzelt, #schützenzelt, #schuetzenfestzelt

1st place: Schottenhamel

One of the oldest and most traditional Oktoberfest tents can be happy about the most hashtags, the Schottenhamel festival tent. Every year, the opening of the largest folk festival in the world is held here by the mayor of Munich. When Dieter Reiter taps the beer keg at noon on the first day of Oktoberfest and announces „O‘zapft is,“ beer may be served in the tents. Another special feature of the Festhalle, apart from the official tapping, is its furnishings: it is equipped with square individual tables and shorter beer benches and perhaps for this very reason serves as a popular meeting place for young people, the young at heart and student fraternities.

Beer served: Spatenbräu Seating capacity inside: 6000 Seating outside: 4000 Instagram hits: 11,499 Most used hashtags: #schottenhamel, #schottenhammel, #schottenhammelfestzelt

(sca)