Less hustle and bustle, more nostalgia: The Oide Wiesn (Old Oktoberfest) as a popular addition to the Oktoberfest

Things are much quieter at the Oidn Wiesn than at the Oktoberfest. What the nostalgic folk festival has to offer. © Michael Westermann/imago

Originally planned as a one-off event, it is now impossible to imagine the Munich Oktoberfest without it: the Oide Wiesn (Old Oktoberfest). What the small nostalgic folk festival has to offer.

Munich - Historic rides, three marquees and a cozy folk festival atmosphere: Since 2010, the Oide Wiesn has complemented the Munich Oktoberfest. Compared to the hustle and bustle on the Theresienwiese, things are much more relaxed on the neighboring grounds. So it‘s just right for families and festival-goers who want a quieter visit to the Oktoberfest.

Originally, the Oide Wiesn was planned as a one-off attraction - to mark the 200th anniversary of the Oktoberfest in Munich. It was intended to give festival visitors a historical insight and show how things were at the Oktoberfest when it was first held. With nostalgic rides, a museum tent and cozy beer tents. Because the Oide Wiesn was so well received by festival visitors, it remained - and became an integral part of the world‘s largest folk festival.

The Oide Wiesn: a popular addition to the Oktoberfest

The Oide Wiesn does not take place every year. It shares the grounds, the approximately 3.5-hectare area in the south of the Theresienwiese, with the Bavarian Central Agricultural Festival. Therefore, it has to take a break every four years - the next time in 2024. So when Munich‘s Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter opens the Munich Oktoberfest on September 16, 2023, the Oide Wiesn will also start the next round again after a long Corona break.

The Oktoberfest is open to the public. The situation is different at the Oidn Wiesn, where an admission ticket must be purchased to visit. However, the prices are manageable (see list below). You can enter the grounds from 10 a.m., and the festival tents and carny stores are open until 10:30 p.m. Beer is already served one hour earlier: at 9:30 pm.

The prices at the Oidn Wiesn at a glance

Admission price for adults: 3 euros.

Free admission for children up to 14 years of age and severely handicapped persons with 50 percent or more with a valid severely handicapped ID; upon presentation of a severely handicapped ID with visa B, admission is also free for an accompanying person.

Price for all rides: 1 Euro.

Beer tent atmosphere, but cozy: The festival tents at the Oidn Wiesn

There are three marquees at the Oidn Wiesn that invite visitors not so much to get drunk escalatively as to get together in a cozy atmosphere: The Tradition festival tent, the Herzkasperl festival tent and the Schützenlisl folk singers‘ tent, which replaces the „Beauty Queen“ as of this year.

The largest tent is the Tradition Festival Tent, where the Winklhofer and Wieser host families focus on hearty brass music. In addition to Bavarian delicacies, beer is of course a must: Augustiner Festbier is served - traditionally in a clay jug.

In the Herzkasperl festival tent, Josef „Beppi“ Bachmaier wants to offer the young folk music scene a stage. The concept is therefore a varied music program, with various bands, singers and other musicians performing. After all, the festival tent sees itself as a „tent of musicians“.

Table reservations at the Oidn Wiesn

The museum tent at the Oidn Wiesn is not a classic beer tent, but there is still a bar. As the name suggests, the focus here is on the history of the Oktoberfest. With historical exhibits such as old traction engines, a shooting gallery from 1905 or a carousel from 1946, visitors go on a journey through time. In addition, there is a changing music and children‘s program and a nostalgic sales car with sweet treats.

Because things are generally quieter at the Oidn Wiesn, festival-goers often have a better chance of finding a free table here. Reservations are also easier to come by than on the main Oktoberfest grounds, where most of the tables have long been reserved out.

Ride into the past: Historic rides at the Oidn Wiesn

True folk festival classics such as the boat swing and the children‘s carousel are an integral part of the Oidn Wiesn. But the range of nostalgic rides goes much further: visitors can get into the folk festival mood of bygone times with a ride on the „Kettenflieger Kalb“ from 1919 or the „Fahrt ins Paradies“. There are also historic throwing and shooting booths, as well as the „Dicke Berta,“ where visitors can put their own muscle strength to the test.

Good to know: Thanks to its central location, the Oide Wiesn is easy to reach from anywhere. For the most stress-free journey possible by bus, train or car, it is advisable to plan properly in advance - to save your nerves and your wallet. We have summarized all the important information on how to get to the Oktoberfest for you here.

Tip: Plan your journey and accommodation well in advance

By the way, festival-goers who don‘t want to travel home late at night should start looking for accommodation early. In Munich, most vacation accommodations are already sold out during the Oktoberfest. But there are these inexpensive alternatives. (kuc)