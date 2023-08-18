Oktoberfest 2023: Answers to questions that keep coming up

Oktoberfest 2023 will take place from 16 September to 3 October on the Theresienwiese. Millions of visitors flock to Munich every year. © Collage: IMAGO / aal.photo (links) und IMAGO / APress (rechts)

Oktoberfest 2023 is just around the corner. We explain everything you should know before you visit: When the Wiesn takes place, how much a table reservation costs and why the event exists at all.

Munich - The Wiesn, as the Oktoberfest is called in Bavaria, belongs to Munich like sweet mustard to Weißwurst (white sausage). Every year, millions of people flock to the state capital to celebrate the Oktoberfest. And that‘s despite the fact that beer and chicken prices will again rise drastically in 2023. The world‘s largest folk festival has a long tradition: How to get a place in the marquee, since when and why the Wiesn exists at all, our editorial team explains here in the FAQ.

How long does the Oktoberfest last in Munich?

The 188th Oktoberfest will take place from 16 September to 3 October 2023 on the Theresienwiese. On the first Saturday of the Oktoberfest, the tents open at 9 a.m. and non-alcoholic drinks are served from 10 a.m. onwards. At 12 noon, Munich‘s Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) will tap the first beer barrel in the Schottenhamel festival tent. With the tapping, the Wiesn 2023 is officially opened, and then it is once again: O‘zapft is! (Bavarian for: It‘s tapped!).

What does admission to the Oktoberfest cost?

In principle, admission to the Oktoberfest is free. There is no entrance fee for the Theresienwiese. There is one exception, however: for the „Oide Wiesn“ with historic rides, people aged 14 and over have to pay four euros; after 9 pm, admission is also free here.

Can you go to the Wiesn without a reservation?

You can enter the festival tents without a reservation. Some of the tables are even kept free for spontaneous visitors. In the big tents this applies to a quarter of the seats, on weekends and public holidays even half until 3 pm, afterwards still 35 percent. The only exceptions are the Käfer Wiesn-Schänke, Kufflers Weinzelt and the small tents. Reservations are not possible at all in the beer gardens. However, especially in the evening or as a group, it can quickly happen that there are no seats left in the festival tents. Sometimes admission is closed due to overcrowding. If you want to be on the safe side, you should make a reservation in advance.

How do you get a table at the Wiesn?

There is no central point for reservations. Tables can be reserved directly at the festival tents in advance, even at the small tents. As a rule, this is possible as early as spring, from April or May at the latest. The festival hosts provide information about the start date on their websites. Most bookings are made online, sometimes by telephone. It pays to be quick, but sometimes dates become available again at short notice.

The 17 large festival tents at the Wiesn 2023 Augustiner-Festhalle Festzelt Tradition Fischer-Vroni Hacker-Festzelt Herzkasperlzelt Hofbräu-Festzelt Käfer Wies‘n-Schänke Kufflers Weinzelt Löwenbräu-Festzelt Marstall Festzelt Ochsenbraterei Paulaner Festzelt Pschorr-Bräurosl Schottenhamel-Festhalle Schützen-Festzelt Schützenlisl

How much does a table at the Oktoberfest cost?

Reserving a table is free of charge. However, vouchers must be paid in advance, i.e. tokens, for example for the Maß beer and half a chicken per person. Reservations can only be made for a whole table, i.e. for eight to ten people. The tokens for a table then cost about 350 euros in total, in some tents even more.

An exception this year is the „Wiesn Package“: with this, individuals can secure a fixed place in a tent of their choice from 79 euros. Food and beer vouchers as well as one of three guided tours of Munich and the official Oktoberfest mug with the Wiesn motif are included.

What is actually celebrated at the Oktoberfest?

The Wiesn is the largest and most popular folk festival in the world. Its history dates back to 1810: back then, on 12 October, Prince Regent Ludwig of Bavaria (later King Ludwig I) married Princess Therese of Saxe-Hilburghausen. They celebrated their wedding in an extraordinary way on 17 October: With a big horse race on what is now Theresienwiese - so named after the bride. Everyone was so enthusiastic about the big event that they absolutely wanted to repeat it. The Oktoberfest was born, albeit without rides and beer tents. In the meantime, it already starts in September, but the start date was only moved forward afterwards. Incidentally, the official founding father is Andreas Michael Dall‘Armi, a member of the Bavarian National Guard, who had the idea for the horse race in 1810.

Why is it called the Wiesn?

The venue of the Oktoberfest has always been the Theresienwiese, which in 1810 was still a meadow on the outskirts of the city. In the long run, however, the people of Munich found this name too cumbersome - which is why they straightaway renamed the Theresienwiese „d‘Wiesn“. But beware: this is not a plural of several meadows, but the Bavarian abbreviation of „die Wiese“. That‘s why it‘s called „auf der Wiesn“ and not „auf den Wiesen“.

Who owns the Wiesn?

The Oktoberfest has been held under the management of the City of Munich since 1819. Even then it was a magnet for visitors and a bubbling source of money. The city also owns the area, i.e. the 42-hectare Theresienwiese. Every year, marquees, fairground rides and stalls pay rent for their stands. In addition, the city runs several stalls in the streets selling delicacies, non-alcoholic drinks and souvenirs. In its official final report, the economic department does not provide any figures on how much the city earned at the Wiesn 2022. The income of the privately run marquees is also a well-kept secret: the profit of a Wiesn host is estimated to be between one and two million euros per year. Last year, around 5.7 million people visited the Wiesn.