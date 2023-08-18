  1. tz
Oktoberfest beer prices fixed! Innkeepers increase significantly, but „magic mark“ does not fall

Start des 187. Münchner Oktoberfests - Fassanstich, Söder, Dieter Reiter
Politician Markus Söder (CSU) and Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) at the Munich Oktoberfest. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Enjoying beer will also be an expensive pleasure at Oktoberfest 2023. What the innkeepers will be charging for the Mass this year.

Munich - Wiesn fans should no longer be surprised: A few months before the start of the Oktoberfest, they have to learn that beer has become more expensive again. „A Mass will cost an average of 6.12 percent more than last year in 2022,“ the Department of Labour and Economics informed in a detailed overview on Thursday (22 June). But: The „magic mark“ of 15 euros will not be cracked in any tent.

Oktoberfest beer will be more expensive again: „Drink prices not set by the city“.

While the price range in the previous year was from 12.60 to 13.80 euros, the gastronomic establishments will range between 12.60 and 14.90 euros in 2023. Only the Vinzenz Murr Metzgerstubn charges the latter price. The average price per litre for non-alcoholic beverages is 10.04 euros (2022: 9.67 euros) for table water, 11.65 euros (2022: 10.85 euros) for Spezi (Cola and Fanta-Mix) and 11.17 euros (2022: 10.35 euros) for lemonade. A litre of non-alcoholic beer will cost an average of 14.21 euros in 2023.

The Department of Labour and Economic Affairs points out: „The beverage prices are not set by the City of Munich. However, as the organiser of the Oktoberfest, the city checks the prices quoted by the restaurateurs to ensure they are reasonable.“ Accordingly, there was nothing wrong with the following figures. Here you can find an overview of the beer prices in the festival halls and „Mittelbetriebe“.

What will the Mass Oktoberfest beer cost in 2023? This is what the festival halls charge

TentBeer price for 1 Mass in 2023Beer price for 1 Mass in 2022
Armbrustschützen-Festzelt14,40 Euro13,50 Euro
Augustiner-Festhalle13,50 Euro12,80 Euro
Bräurosl14,30 Euro13,40 Euro
Fischer-Vroni13,70 Euro12,90 Euro
Hacker-Festzelt14,40 Euro13,40 Euro
Hofbräuhaus-Festzelt14,50 Euro13,60 Euro
Käfer Wiesn Schänke14,50 Euro13,70 Euro
Löwenbräu-Festzelt14,50 Euro13,60 Euro
Marstall14,50 Euro13,70 Euro
Ochsenbraterei14,50 Euro13,50 Euro
Paulaner-Festzelt14,50 Euro13,50 Euro
Schottenhamel-Festhalle14,50 Euro13,60 Euro
Schützen-Festzelt14,50 Euro13,70 Euro
Kufflers Weinzelt--

Wiesn beer becomes more expensive again: Overview of the offers of the medium-sized businesses

Medium-sized businessesBeer price for 1 Mass in 2023Beer price for 1 Mass in 2022
Ammer13,60 Euro12,80 Euro
Familienplatzl12,60 Euro12,60 Euro
Feisingers Käs & Weinstub'n--
Fisch-Bäda14,50 Euro13,70 Euro
Glöckle Wirt14,50 Euro13,70 Euro
Goldener Hahn14,50 Euro13,70 Euro
Haxnbraterei14,30 Euro13,50 Euro
Heimer13,90 Euro13,40 Euro
Heinz Wurst- und Kalbsbraterei14,40 Euro13,30 Euro
Kalbsbraterei14,50 Euro13,70 Euro
Münchner Knödelei14,30 Euro13,50 Euro
Münchner Stubn14,50 Euro13,60 Euro
Poschner14,30 Euro13,80 Euro
Vinzenz Murr Metzgerstubn14,90 Euro13,50 Euro
Wildstuben14,10 Euro12,90 Euro
Wirtshaus im Schichtl13,90 Euro13,50 Euro
Zur Bratwurst13,70 Euro12,90 Euro
This is how much Oktoberfest visitors have to pay at the Oiden Wiesn (Old Oktoberfest)

TentBeer price for 1 Mass in 2023Beer price for 1 Mass in 2022
Festzelt Tradition14,10 Euro13,20 Euro
Herzkasperl Festzelt14,20 Euro13,40 Euro
Museumszelt13,20 Euro12,60 Euro
Volkssängerzelt13,80 Euro12,90 Euro

