Oktoberfest beer prices fixed! Innkeepers increase significantly, but „magic mark“ does not fall
Enjoying beer will also be an expensive pleasure at Oktoberfest 2023. What the innkeepers will be charging for the Mass this year.
Munich - Wiesn fans should no longer be surprised: A few months before the start of the Oktoberfest, they have to learn that beer has become more expensive again. „A Mass will cost an average of 6.12 percent more than last year in 2022,“ the Department of Labour and Economics informed in a detailed overview on Thursday (22 June). But: The „magic mark“ of 15 euros will not be cracked in any tent.
Oktoberfest beer will be more expensive again: „Drink prices not set by the city“.
While the price range in the previous year was from 12.60 to 13.80 euros, the gastronomic establishments will range between 12.60 and 14.90 euros in 2023. Only the Vinzenz Murr Metzgerstubn charges the latter price. The average price per litre for non-alcoholic beverages is 10.04 euros (2022: 9.67 euros) for table water, 11.65 euros (2022: 10.85 euros) for Spezi (Cola and Fanta-Mix) and 11.17 euros (2022: 10.35 euros) for lemonade. A litre of non-alcoholic beer will cost an average of 14.21 euros in 2023.
The Department of Labour and Economic Affairs points out: „The beverage prices are not set by the City of Munich. However, as the organiser of the Oktoberfest, the city checks the prices quoted by the restaurateurs to ensure they are reasonable.“ Accordingly, there was nothing wrong with the following figures. Here you can find an overview of the beer prices in the festival halls and „Mittelbetriebe“.
What will the Mass Oktoberfest beer cost in 2023? This is what the festival halls charge
|Tent
|Beer price for 1 Mass in 2023
|Beer price for 1 Mass in 2022
|Armbrustschützen-Festzelt
|14,40 Euro
|13,50 Euro
|Augustiner-Festhalle
|13,50 Euro
|12,80 Euro
|Bräurosl
|14,30 Euro
|13,40 Euro
|Fischer-Vroni
|13,70 Euro
|12,90 Euro
|Hacker-Festzelt
|14,40 Euro
|13,40 Euro
|Hofbräuhaus-Festzelt
|14,50 Euro
|13,60 Euro
|Käfer Wiesn Schänke
|14,50 Euro
|13,70 Euro
|Löwenbräu-Festzelt
|14,50 Euro
|13,60 Euro
|Marstall
|14,50 Euro
|13,70 Euro
|Ochsenbraterei
|14,50 Euro
|13,50 Euro
|Paulaner-Festzelt
|14,50 Euro
|13,50 Euro
|Schottenhamel-Festhalle
|14,50 Euro
|13,60 Euro
|Schützen-Festzelt
|14,50 Euro
|13,70 Euro
|Kufflers Weinzelt
|-
|-
Wiesn beer becomes more expensive again: Overview of the offers of the medium-sized businesses
|Medium-sized businesses
|Beer price for 1 Mass in 2023
|Beer price for 1 Mass in 2022
|Ammer
|13,60 Euro
|12,80 Euro
|Familienplatzl
|12,60 Euro
|12,60 Euro
|Feisingers Käs & Weinstub'n
|-
|-
|Fisch-Bäda
|14,50 Euro
|13,70 Euro
|Glöckle Wirt
|14,50 Euro
|13,70 Euro
|Goldener Hahn
|14,50 Euro
|13,70 Euro
|Haxnbraterei
|14,30 Euro
|13,50 Euro
|Heimer
|13,90 Euro
|13,40 Euro
|Heinz Wurst- und Kalbsbraterei
|14,40 Euro
|13,30 Euro
|Kalbsbraterei
|14,50 Euro
|13,70 Euro
|Münchner Knödelei
|14,30 Euro
|13,50 Euro
|Münchner Stubn
|14,50 Euro
|13,60 Euro
|Poschner
|14,30 Euro
|13,80 Euro
|Vinzenz Murr Metzgerstubn
|14,90 Euro
|13,50 Euro
|Wildstuben
|14,10 Euro
|12,90 Euro
|Wirtshaus im Schichtl
|13,90 Euro
|13,50 Euro
|Zur Bratwurst
|13,70 Euro
|12,90 Euro
This is how much Oktoberfest visitors have to pay at the Oiden Wiesn (Old Oktoberfest)
|Tent
|Beer price for 1 Mass in 2023
|Beer price for 1 Mass in 2022
|Festzelt Tradition
|14,10 Euro
|13,20 Euro
|Herzkasperl Festzelt
|14,20 Euro
|13,40 Euro
|Museumszelt
|13,20 Euro
|12,60 Euro
|Volkssängerzelt
|13,80 Euro
|12,90 Euro