Oktoberfest beer prices fixed! Innkeepers increase significantly, but „magic mark“ does not fall

Teilen

Politician Markus Söder (CSU) and Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) at the Munich Oktoberfest. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Enjoying beer will also be an expensive pleasure at Oktoberfest 2023. What the innkeepers will be charging for the Mass this year.

Munich - Wiesn fans should no longer be surprised: A few months before the start of the Oktoberfest, they have to learn that beer has become more expensive again. „A Mass will cost an average of 6.12 percent more than last year in 2022,“ the Department of Labour and Economics informed in a detailed overview on Thursday (22 June). But: The „magic mark“ of 15 euros will not be cracked in any tent.

Oktoberfest beer will be more expensive again: „Drink prices not set by the city“.

While the price range in the previous year was from 12.60 to 13.80 euros, the gastronomic establishments will range between 12.60 and 14.90 euros in 2023. Only the Vinzenz Murr Metzgerstubn charges the latter price. The average price per litre for non-alcoholic beverages is 10.04 euros (2022: 9.67 euros) for table water, 11.65 euros (2022: 10.85 euros) for Spezi (Cola and Fanta-Mix) and 11.17 euros (2022: 10.35 euros) for lemonade. A litre of non-alcoholic beer will cost an average of 14.21 euros in 2023.

The Department of Labour and Economic Affairs points out: „The beverage prices are not set by the City of Munich. However, as the organiser of the Oktoberfest, the city checks the prices quoted by the restaurateurs to ensure they are reasonable.“ Accordingly, there was nothing wrong with the following figures. Here you can find an overview of the beer prices in the festival halls and „Mittelbetriebe“.

What will the Mass Oktoberfest beer cost in 2023? This is what the festival halls charge

Tent Beer price for 1 Mass in 2023 Beer price for 1 Mass in 2022 Armbrustschützen-Festzelt 14,40 Euro 13,50 Euro Augustiner-Festhalle 13,50 Euro 12,80 Euro Bräurosl 14,30 Euro 13,40 Euro Fischer-Vroni 13,70 Euro 12,90 Euro Hacker-Festzelt 14,40 Euro 13,40 Euro Hofbräuhaus-Festzelt 14,50 Euro 13,60 Euro Käfer Wiesn Schänke 14,50 Euro 13,70 Euro Löwenbräu-Festzelt 14,50 Euro 13,60 Euro Marstall 14,50 Euro 13,70 Euro Ochsenbraterei 14,50 Euro 13,50 Euro Paulaner-Festzelt 14,50 Euro 13,50 Euro Schottenhamel-Festhalle 14,50 Euro 13,60 Euro Schützen-Festzelt 14,50 Euro 13,70 Euro Kufflers Weinzelt - -

Wiesn beer becomes more expensive again: Overview of the offers of the medium-sized businesses

Medium-sized businesses Beer price for 1 Mass in 2023 Beer price for 1 Mass in 2022 Ammer 13,60 Euro 12,80 Euro Familienplatzl 12,60 Euro 12,60 Euro Feisingers Käs & Weinstub'n - - Fisch-Bäda 14,50 Euro 13,70 Euro Glöckle Wirt 14,50 Euro 13,70 Euro Goldener Hahn 14,50 Euro 13,70 Euro Haxnbraterei 14,30 Euro 13,50 Euro Heimer 13,90 Euro 13,40 Euro Heinz Wurst- und Kalbsbraterei 14,40 Euro 13,30 Euro Kalbsbraterei 14,50 Euro 13,70 Euro Münchner Knödelei 14,30 Euro 13,50 Euro Münchner Stubn 14,50 Euro 13,60 Euro Poschner 14,30 Euro 13,80 Euro Vinzenz Murr Metzgerstubn 14,90 Euro 13,50 Euro Wildstuben 14,10 Euro 12,90 Euro Wirtshaus im Schichtl 13,90 Euro 13,50 Euro Zur Bratwurst 13,70 Euro 12,90 Euro

This is how much Oktoberfest visitors have to pay at the Oiden Wiesn (Old Oktoberfest)

Tent Beer price for 1 Mass in 2023 Beer price for 1 Mass in 2022 Festzelt Tradition 14,10 Euro 13,20 Euro Herzkasperl Festzelt 14,20 Euro 13,40 Euro Museumszelt 13,20 Euro 12,60 Euro Volkssängerzelt 13,80 Euro 12,90 Euro