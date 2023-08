Oktoberfest innovations at a glance: Portal for reservations coming, opening hours adjusted

Teilen

The Wiesn countdown is on: It starts again on 16 September. © Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

At a press conference, Oktoberfest (Wiesn) boss Clemens Baumgärtner presented all the innovations surrounding the Oktoberfest, from free drinking water to the fight against the black market.

Munich - The Wiesn tents on the Theresienwiese are taking shape: The Paulaner tower is up, the Löwenbräu lion is also already erected and the tent frames are slowly being dressed. One or two cyclists are already grumbling that they can no longer cross the Theresienwiese because of the construction site - while others are already full of anticipation for the Wiesn.

That‘s definitely the feeling of Wiesn boss and economic officer Clemens Baumgärtner, who presented all the innovations surrounding the Oktoberfest at a press conference on Friday (28 July). Here is an overview:

Oktoberfest 2023: Free drinking water for everyone?

Free drinking water: The biggest novelty this year - and one that is controversial among the caterers - are the planned free drinking water dispensers. The city had decided to install such dispensers after Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD), among others, had criticised the average price of water (10.04 euros for one liter). The economic advisor leaves the details of the plans open. „We are trying to make it possible,“ says Baumgärtner.

Black market: In recent years, the „grey market for Oktoberfest tables has exploded“, says Baumgärtner. This year, for the first time, the innkeepers want to jointly counter the extortionate prices that are sometimes charged on the internet for reservation places. On an online portal, tables are to be offered by private individuals who cannot make use of them after all - at the original prices. From 1 September, reservations for tables will be offered for sale on oktoberfest-booking.com.

Wiesn innovations: Weekdays start one hour later

Opening hours: The opening hours of the Wiesn will change minimally during the week: Instead of 9 a.m., the festival grounds will open at 10 a.m.. Experience shows that there is very little going on between 9 and 10 a.m., says the Wiesn boss, so the showmen and restaurateurs can save themselves an hour of time and money. You can find all the admission rules here.

Virtual Wiesn: Although the Wiesn is a traditional festival, Clemens Baumgärtner announced that they do not want to lose touch with digitalisation. For this reason, the Munich-based company K5 Factory is currently developing an online game in which visitors to the Wiesn can visit the Oktoberfest as avatars wearing virtual reality glasses. The game should be ready in 2024.

Information stands: For the first time, there will be information stands at three important points on the festival grounds. Near the main entrance, in Schaustellerstraße and on Matthias-Pschorr-Straße.

New fun rides at the Oktoberfest

New rides and amusement rides: One new ride and two new amusement rides will delight Wiesn visitors this year. On „Mr. Gravity“ ten gondolas for two people rotate on a disc, which in turn is attached to a rotating arm - this can be extended up to 20 metres. On the other hand, you can stay on the ground on the two new rides: „Crazy Outback“ - with a maze, a wobbly floor and much more - and „Crazy Island“, where visitors are whisked away to the Caribbean.

Gastronomy: New at the Wiesn this year will be the „Münchner Weinstub‘n“. The taproom will serve a variety of wines that have been awarded the „Bio-Bayern“ seal.

If you can‘t wait any longer and would like to accompany the construction work, the city will be offering guided tours of the Theresienwiese construction site every weekend until 27 August.



Some things are new, some things remain the same: the regulations for luggage, prams and the like. Bags brought along must not have a volume of more than three litres and must not exceed DIN A4 dimensions. Glass bottles, umbrellas, gas cans or objects that can be used as cutting, stabbing or thrusting weapons must also be kept outside. Prams are allowed with time restrictions: Last year until 6 p.m., all day not allowed on weekends and public holidays.