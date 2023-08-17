Oktoberfest Munich: The Augustiner Bräu

A beer stein with Augustiner beer. © Frank Mächler/dpa

Augustiner is the oldest still active brewery in Munich. At the Oktoberfest, the original brew is available in two tents.

Munich - The beer from Munich‘s oldest still-active brewery is served in two tents at the Oktoberfest: the Fischer-Vroni and the Augustiner-Bräu.

The Augustiner monastery, which would later give the beer its name, was founded as early as 1294. The brewery, which almost inevitably belongs to such a monastery, was then opened in 1328. Augustiner fans know this date exactly, because it is written on the labels as the founding year of the brewery.

Oktoberfest Munich: Augustiner Bräu - the state took over the brewery in 1803

In the meantime, the brewery is no longer run by clergymen. In 1803, the state took over the monastery and thus the brewery as part of secularization. Only a little later, in 1829, the brewery became the property of the Wagner family and moved to its present location on Landsberger Strasse in Munich in 1855. Anton and Therese Wagner ran Augustiner as a private brewery. Their son Josef took over the business. The letters „J.W.“ in the brewery logo stand for him.

Today, around 50 percent of Augustiner belongs to a charitable foundation set up by the last direct descendant of the Wagners, Edith Haberland-Wagner, and named after her.

Augustiner beer flows out of the „Hirschen“

At the Augustiner, the brewers still feel committed to tradition. Not only is the brewery‘s Oktoberfest beer the only one served from „Hirschen,“ which are 200-liter wooden barrels. They are also the only brewery in Munich to have its own barn malt house, where the malt for brewing the beer is still produced in the traditional and very labor-intensive way. In addition, the brewery has its own well: Augustiner gets the water for its beers from a depth of 230 meters.

Augustiner, Edelstoff, Oktoberfest beer...

The best-selling type of beer is the pale Vollbier. If a guest asks for a „Gustl“, „August“ or simply „Augustiner“, this beer is meant. The logo with the homely monk and green lettering is widely known - although the brewery does not advertise it at all.

Almost as popular is the „Edelstoff,“ an export beer that is somewhat stronger than the regular Helle. The golden label makes it unmistakable. Important to know: Augustiner doesn‘t pour Edelstoff at the Oktoberfest, but rather its specially brewed Oktoberfest beer, a Märzen. The alcohol content is 6%.

The brewery also offers Weissbier, Pilsner, Dunkles, Hellen Bock and the strong beer Maximator. Augustiner beer is served at the Oktoberfest in the Fischer-Vroni and in the Augustiner-Bräu festival tent.