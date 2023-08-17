One of the coziest Oktoberfest tents: The Fischer-Vroni

Fischer-Vroni. © imago/Michael Westermann

If you‘ve had enough of Schweinshaxn & Co. at the Oktoberfest, the Fischer-Vroni is the place to go. Enjoy the original plug-in fish in one of the cosiest tents at the Wiesn.

Munich - The Fischer-Vroni, with its half-timbered facade, a stork‘s nest on the roof and the fishing barge with birch tree in front of the entrance, has been around since 1905. In addition to delicious fish dishes, the kitchen of the festival tent naturally offers a wide selection of Bavarian delicacies for the Oktoberfest. Since Oktoberfest 2011, a lot has been new at the Fischer-Vroni, one of the smaller of 14 large tents. There‘s a new façade and an indoor balcony that adds a few hundred extra seats. Fresh Steckerlfisch is the main dish served, but there are also other specialties such as suckling pig, pork or veal shanks.

The Fischer-Vroni at a glance:

Festwirte: The Festwirte at the Fischer-Vroni are Johann and Silvia Stadlmüller - the tent has been run by the family since 1949.

Reservation office: The online reservation portal can be used to register and view available tables. Reservations can only be made through the portal. The link to the portal, can be found here.

Official Homepage: The official website can be reached at www.fischer-vroni.de.

Brewery: Augustiner Bräu is served in the cozy tent.

Atmosphere: Coziness and Steckerlfisch dominate the scene here. As one of the smaller tents at the Oktoberfest, the Fischer-Vroni is a gem in its own right. There is room for up to 3,000 people in the tent, and the beer garden offers room for another 700 Oktoberfest visitors.

Music: Sepp Folger and his Munich musicians provide the atmosphere in the tent.

Regulations for smokers: there is a separate smoking area at the east exit and a smokers‘ balcony for guests in the gallery.

Special features: The Steckerlfisch (fish smoked on a wooden stick) is widely famous and appreciated. Anyone who comes in is right in the middle of the culinary action. At open grill stations with a total length of around 15 meters, the specialties are prepared before the eyes of the Oktoberfest guests.

