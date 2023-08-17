Spaten Bräu at the Oktoberfest

The keg is prepared for tapping. © dpa

Spaten-Bräu was founded as early as 1397. However, not yet under this name. At the Oktoberfest, people drink it in three tents.

Munich - A certain Hans Welser, a brewer by trade, ran the „Welser Prew“ in Neuhauser Gasse at the time. This can be proven by an entry in the tax book. Today, Spaten is one of Munich‘s largest breweries and supplies not only the Ochsenbraterei and the Marstall, the successor to the celebrity stronghold Hippodrom, at the Oktoberfest. It also supplies the Schottenhammel tent, where the Oktoberfest traditionally opens. So Spaten is the beer that is drunk first at every Oktoberfest.

Oktoberfest: Spaten owes its name to Starnberg clan

When the good Mr. Welser started brewing beer in the year Tobak, he could not even have dreamed of such a hustle and bustle. Nor could his frequently changing successors. And there were many of them. It was not until 1522 that the brewery remained in one family for 100 years, namely in the clan of the Starnbergers. Their successors gave the brewery its now familiar name - they were called Spatt. From 1704, the Sießmayr family owned the brewery, but kept the name of their predecessors.

In 1807, the royal court brewmaster Gabriel Sedlmayr took over Spaten - and with it the smallest brewery in the city at the time. In the years that followed, his family expanded the business considerably, and by 1867 the Sedlmayrs owned Munich‘s largest brewery. In the meantime, however, the brew kettles were no longer located in Neuhauser Gasse, but in a brand-new brewery on Marsstrasse. It was from here that Münchner Hell, a beer brewed in the Pilsen style, began its triumphal march down the throats of the thirsty. Spaten was even produced in a branch in London from 1891. And Americans also loved the barley juice made in Munich - the Sedlmayrs regularly exported their beer to the United States.

Spaten merges with other breweries

Finally, in the 20th century, Spaten merged with the Franziskaner and Leist breweries. And starting in 1924, there is the advertising slogan „Lass dir raten, trinke Spaten“ („Take an advice, drink Spaten“), which is still in use today.

Finally, in 1992, the brewery‘s output reached dimensions that would probably have made Master Welser‘s forehead bead with sweat: one million hectoliters of beer were produced. The merger with Löwenbräu in 1997 made it even more.

However, the merger meant that the old brewery was gradually shut down. Today the brewhouse is a museum. All Spaten beers - Helles, Pilsners, Oktoberfest beers and non-alcoholic beers - are produced in the boilers of the former Löwenbräu brewery. Only the fermentation tanks and the bottling plant still stand on Marsstrasse. The company is now part of the international Anheuser-Busch InBev Group.