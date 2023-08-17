Stress-free journey to the Oktoberfest: Important tips for visitors

Many roads lead to the Oktoberfest: whether by streetcar, car, subway or S-Bahn, or even by bike or on foot: everything is possible, but not everything makes sense.

Munich - The annual Oktoberfest in Munich is the world‘s largest folk festival. It has been held on the Theresienwiese in the Bavarian capital for over 200 years and is a focal point for beer lovers, tourists and party enthusiasts from all over the world. At the same time, it is above all a major economic factor for the city: an astonishing 1.2 billion euros in sales were generated in 2018, including overnight stays.

Oktoberfest Arrival: On which square will the Oktoberfest take place?

Like every year, the Theresienwiese is the address and venue for the Oktoberfest. It is located in the middle of Munich‘s Ludwigsvorstadt-Isarvorstadt district and is close to the Old Town. Covering an area of 42 hectares, the Oktoberfest offers numerous marquees and rides. From a distance, it can be easily recognized with the help of two landmarks: The 18-meter-high Bavaria statue is a popular photo motif as a bronze apparition and the face of Bavaria, which is an inseparable part of the „Oktoberfest“. In addition, there is the 97-meter-high St. Paul Church in the north, which also serves as a helpful orientation.

Oktoberfest Arrival: How long does the Oktoberfest last?

Generally speaking, the Oktoberfest ends on the first Sunday in October or October 3, German Unity Day. This year, it will not even end until Tuesday, October 3. It will begin three Saturdays before that date. For 2023, the following dates apply:

Oktoberfest 2023: September 16 - October 3, 2023

Oktoberfest Arrival: By subway or S-Bahn

If you want to travel by subway, you can take the U3 (orange), U4 (green), U5 (yellow) or U6 (blue). The U3 and U6 lines run from Odeonsplatz, Marienplatz or Sendlinger Tor to Goetheplatz or Poccistraße. From here, it is only a few minutes‘ walk to the east or south entrances to the event. Those taking the U4 or U5 lines can travel directly from Odeonsplatz, Karlsplatz/Stachus or Hauptbahnhof to Theresienwiese or Schwanthalerhöhe station. S-Bahn travelers have a free choice from the S1 to S8 and the Hackerbrücke station as their destination. From here it is about 10 minutes walk to the main entrance of the Oktoberfest.

Getting to the Oktoberfest in Munich: By streetcar or bus

You can also reach the world attraction by streetcar, i.e. the Munich streetcar: travelers on lines 18 and 19 get off at the Holzapfelstraße or Hermann-Lingg-Straße stop. Lines 16 and 18 continue to Hackerbrücke. From here it is about a 10-minute walk.

There are also various bus connections that make it easier to get to the Oktoberfest:

MetroBus line 53 to the Schwanthalerhöhe stop

MetroBus line 58 to the Georg-Hirth-Platz, Beethovenplatz or Goetheplatz stop

MetroBus line 62 to the Hans-Fischer-Straße, Poccistraße or Herzog-Ernst-Platz stop

StadtBus line 134 to Theresienhöhe or Schwanthalerhöhe stop

Oktoberfest Arrival: On foot, by car or by bike

If you don‘t have too far to go, a walk is always a good idea. This way, you don‘t have to miss out on the delicious beer and also remain fully flexible in terms of time.

Car drivers, on the other hand, are often confronted with Munich‘s difficult parking situation. The best place to park your car is in one of the parking garages in the city center. But beware: parking is usually only permitted for up to 24 hours. Plus, the prices are usually quite high. This makes it all the more worthwhile to find Oktoberfest accommodation near the Theresienwiese or with good public transport connections.

Many people prefer to travel by bicycle. If you drive carefully, stay sober and lock up your bike well, you can also have a good time on two wheels.