How to tie the Dirndl-bow for Oktoberfest: On which side do I tie it? Left, right or in the middle?

Where do I tie the Dirndl bow? The graphic explains it. © Simon Nagl

Munich - „A fesches Dirndl“ is a compliment in Bavaria. „Dirndl“ is not only the name of the classic traditional dress, in the past it was also a term for young women. Tightly cut at the top, with a wide skirt at the bottom, classically combined with an apron and white blouse. But where does the bow have to go on the dirndl?

How the Dirndl apron is tied can have consequences at the Oktoberfest, because: The side on which the bow is tied reveals the relationship status of the Dirndl wearer.

Meaning of the Dirndl bow: right, left or in the middle?

Dirndl bow tied at the front right (as seen from the woman): in a relationship .

(as seen from the woman): in a . Dirndl bow tied in front left: Single .

. Dirndl bow in front in the middle: Virgin .

. Dirndl bow at the back center: Widow.

On which side do I tie the Dirndl bow?

Just imagine the following situation: Your new dirndl fits perfectly. Exuberant mood, the beer is flowing. Only: The handsome guy at the next table makes no effort to address you. And this despite the fact that you are constantly throwing him inviting glances. What‘s the problem? It‘s simple: The problem is not you, but the bow of your apron. It‘s in the wrong place and sends the wrong signals about your relationship status. The single woman, who may well be open to a flirt, then comes across to the gentlemen in the tent as a taken lady whom one would rather not address as a matter of propriety.

So that in the future no misunderstandings occur in the interhuman range: We reveal to you the secret message of the Dirndl bow.

Dirndl bow can betray the relationship status

„If the bow is on the left, the woman is still available,“ explains Edda Hutter, former chairwoman of the Committee for Traditional Costume Care and Research in the Bavarian Traditional Costume Association from Kipfenberg (Bavaria). „If the bow is tied on the right side, the lady is taken.“

The significance of the Dirndl bow is also analyzed by the two authors Heide and Kathrin Hollmer in their book „Dirndl“. In it, they have collected everything important about Dirndl trends, tradition, philosophy and styling advice. They define four secret codes of the Dirndl bow.

Dirndl bow on the right side: where does the custom come from?

But where does the custom actually come from, to show with the position of the Dirndl bow, how it stands around the love life? Some trace this „law“ back to the old custom whereby the husband usually walked to the left of his wife, according to the „Dirndl“ authors. A splendid bow on the dirndl apron could have interfered with this or caused damage, so it was better to place it on the free right side. Who went out without company, had such considerations not necessary.

But: These pretty bow codes can of course also be ignored. With a restriction: Dirndl carriers, who want to show that they are on man search, should tie them for safety‘s sake nevertheless, from itself considered, in front left. Because most men orient themselves at this alleged Dirndl law.

But is the bowtie code really genuine Bavarian tradition or an urban and rather modern legend? „With certainty, I can‘t say. It may well be that there was a custom. But it has only really developed in recent years,“ says Gitti Gruber of Trachten Angermaier in Munich. No matter: the code plays an important role today: „Almost every customer asks about it when buying a dirndl, especially with younger ladies.“

This is what experts say about the dress code for Dirndl bows.

Even the renowned Dirndl tailor Uschi Disl from Großeglsee (Bad Tölz/Wolfratshausen district) is often confronted with the question on which side the bow should be tied. Her answer: „Actually, it doesn‘t matter.“ In the past, the way the bow was worn made no statement at all, Disl explains. „It was always tied in the middle at the back so that nothing would interfere when working.“

According to Uschi Disl, the common dress code for the dirndl bow has developed from a different interest. „Probably the men wanted to know more simply where they are,“ speculates the Dirndl tailor. Today, she says, the bow tie on the left stands for single and the bow tie on the right for married or taken. „But that is not a must,“ emphasizes the expert. On the contrary: who simply changes times, confuses the lads. „You can play nicely with the bow.“ Every woman should therefore tie the apron the way she likes it. In addition, body language and behavior usually signal certainly more than the bow on the apron, Disl is sure.

But caution, dear fellows: Not every flirtation is also desired. According to custom, even engaged women and women in love must still wear the bow on the left. Only married people are considered „completely taken,“ says traditional costume expert Edda Hutter.

And did you know which mistake women in dirndl should avoid at all costs? Wearing an unironed apron. „That‘s just sloppy,“ as written in a Oktoberfest guidebook.

„The dirndl strengthens the feeling of togetherness when celebrating“.

The dirndl has really made a career for itself. It used to be a practical work dress in Bavaria and Austria. Authors Heide and Kathrin Hollmer write that the dirndl satisfies „our need for uniqueness and for sameness.“ Through the fabric, the color pattern (for example, plaid or flowered), through accessories, a traditional or new style, a unique piece emerges, they say. „But despite all the peculiarities, the Dirndl wearers always find themselves in a community of like-minded people.“ Because in a dirndl, an American or Italian belongs at the Oktoberfest just as much as a Munich or Erdinger woman. „The dirndl strengthens the feeling of togetherness when celebrating,“ the authors note. Learn more about the latest fashion trends for this year‘s Oktoberfest.