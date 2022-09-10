Britische Nationalhymne: God save the Queen - die letzten drei Strophen werden nicht mehr gesungen

Neue Hymne für England: Sie läuft schon in Kürze beim Spiel gegen Deutschland

Von: Alexander Kaindl

Die ganze Welt trauert um Queen Elizabeth II.. Nach dem Tod der britischen Königin stehen nun einige Änderungen an - unter anderem bei der Nationalhymne.

London - Queen Elizabeth II. ist tot. Die britische Königin starb am 8. September 2022 im Alter von 96 Jahren auf ihrem Landsitz im schottischen Balmoral. Weltweit trauern Menschen um die Monarchin, die stolze 70 Jahre auf dem Thron saß - so lange wie noch niemand vor ihr.

Auch die deutsche Fußball-Nationalmannschaft hatte ihr Beileid bekundet. Der DFB postete das berühmte Foto mit der Queen und Jürgen Klinsmann. Elizabeth II. hatte die schwarz-rot-goldene Auswahl vor dem Finale der Europameisterschaft 1996 in England begrüßt. Damals war die Queen unmittelbar nach dem Abspielen der Nationalhymnen auf den Rasen gekommen.

Queen Elizabeth ist tot: Welt trauert um britische Königin

Wenn Deutschland das nächste Mal im Wembley-Stadion antritt, wird Großbritannien gerade eine zwölftägige Staatstrauer hinter sich haben. Die DFB-Elf trifft am 26. September in der Nations League auf die Three Lions. Ganz sicher wird es ein emotionales Wiedersehen - aufgrund diverser Hintergrundgeschichten.

Sei es das WM-Finale 1966, das Deutschland auch aufgrund des Wembley-Tores gegen England verloren hatte. Sei es das angesprochene EM-Finale 1996. Oder Didi Hamanns „Abrissbirne“, als Deutschland das letzte Spiel am alten Wembley-Stadion mit 1:0 gegen England gewann, das deutsche Achtelfinal-Aus bei der EM 2021 oder das Finale der Frauen-EM 2022, das Deutschland gegen England verloren hatte. Und ganz sicher auch wegen der Queen, die schließlich auch deutsche Wurzeln hatte.

Neue Hymne für England: Sie läuft schon in Kürze bei Spiel gegen DFB-Elf im Wembley-Stadion

Wenn es dann so weit ist, wird die englische Nationalmannschaft aber nicht mehr das gewohnte „God save the Queen“ als Hymne singen. Mit dem Tod von Elizabeth II. wird nämlich auch die Nationalhymne geändert - in Großbritannien ein ganz gewöhnlicher Schritt, für fast alle Menschen aber komplettes Neuland. Denn immer, wenn eine Regentin oder ein Regent stirbt, wird die Hymne auf das Geschlecht der jeweiligen Nachfolgerin oder des jeweiligen Nachfolgers angepasst. Das war zuletzt vor 70 Jahren der Fall.

Harry Kane (von links), Jordan Pickford und Harry Maguire werden beim nächsten Länderspiel gegen Deutschland eine andere Hymne singen als noch beim jüngsten Nations-League-Aufeinandertreffen im Juni in München. © Focus Images / Imago

Elizabeth wurde im Alter von 25 Jahren, also 1952, proklamiert. Sie trat damals die Nachfolge ihres Vaters, König George VI., an. Unter seiner Regentschaft war die Nationalhymne Großbritanniens folglich „God save the King“. Nach seinem Tod schwenkte man für Elizabeth auf „God save the Queen“ um. Ein Umstand, der sich nun, 70 Jahre später, mit Elizabeths Sohn Charles auf dem Thron, erstmals wieder ändern wird.

In der Hymne wird fortan also nicht mehr „Queen“, sondern „King“ gesungen, außerdem ändern sich natürlich sämtliche Pronomen. Der alte und neue Text der britischen Nationalhymne in der Übersicht.

Britische Nationalhymne: Alte Version - God save the Queen

God save our gracious Queen,

Long live our noble Queen,

God save the Queen!

Send her victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us,

God save the Queen!

O Lord, our God arise,

Scatter our enemies,

And make them fall!

Confound their politics,

Frustrate their knavish tricks,

On Thee our hopes we fix,

God save us all!

Thy choicest gifts in store,

On her be pleased to pour,

Long may she reign!

May she defend our laws,

And ever give us cause,

To sing with heart and voice,

God save the Queen!

Britische Nationalhymne: God save the Queen - die letzten drei Strophen werden nicht mehr gesungen

(Not in this land alone,

But be God’s mercies known,

From shore to shore!

Lord make the nations see,

That men should brothers be,

And form one family,

The wide world o’er.

From every latent foe,

From the assassins blow,

God save the Queen!

O’er her thine arm extend,

For Britain’s sake defend,

Our mother, prince, and friend,

God save the Queen!

Lord grant that Marshall Wade

May by thy mighty aid

Victory bring.

May he sedition hush,

And like a torrent rush,

Rebellious Scots to crush.

God save the Queen!)

Britische Nationalhymne: Neue Version - God save the King

God save our gracious King,

Long live our noble King,

God save the King!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us;

God save the King!

O Lord, our God arise,

Scatter his enemies

And make them fall;

Confound their politics,

Frustrate their knavish tricks,

On Thee our hopes we fix,

God save us all!

Thy choicest gifts in store

On him be pleased to pour;

Long may he reign;

May he defend our laws,

And ever give us cause

To sing with heart and voice,

God save the King!

Britische Nationalhymne: God save the King - die letzten drei Strophen werden nicht mehr gesungen

(Not in this land alone,

But be God’s mercies known,

From shore to shore!

Lord make the nations see,

That men should brothers be,

And form one family,

The wide world over.

From every latent foe,

From the assassins blow,

God save the King!

O’er him thine arm extend,

For Britain’s sake defend,

Our father, king, and friend,

God save the King!

Lord grant that Marshall Wade

May by thy mighty aid

Victory bring.

May he sedition hush,

And like a torrent rush,

Rebellious Scots to crush.

God save the King!) (akl)