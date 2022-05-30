Wimbledon: Alle bisherigen Sieger des Tennis-Turniers
Die „Wimbledon Championships“ sind das einzige Grand Slam-Turnier, das auf Rasen ausgetragen wird. Doch wer hat das Tennis-Turnier bisher gewonnen?
Wimbledon – Es ist das prestigeträchtigste Tennis-Turnier weltweit: Wimbledon. Alle bisherigen Sieger im Überblick:
- 1877 Spencer Gore (GBR) – William Marshall (GBR) 6:1, 6:2, 6:4
- 1878 Patrick Hadow (GBR) – Spencer Gore (GBR) 7:5, 6:1, 9:7
- 1879 John Hartley (GBR) – Vere Goold (GBR) 6:2, 6:4, 6:2
- 1880 John Hartley (GBR) – Herbert Lawford (GBR) 6:3, 6:2, 2:6, 6:3
- 1881 William Renshaw (GBR) – John Hartley (GBR) 6:0, 6:1, 6:1
- 1882 William Renshaw (GBR) – James Renshaw (GBR) 6:1, 2:6, 4:6, 6:2, 6:2
- 1883 William Renshaw (GBR) – James Renshaw (GBR) 2:6, 6:3, 6:3, 4:6, 6:3
- 1884 William Renshaw (GBR) – Herbert Lawford (GBR) 6:0, 6:4, 9:7
- 1885 William Renshaw (GBR) – Herbert Lawford (GBR) 7:5, 6:2, 4:6, 7:5
- 1886 William Renshaw (GBR) – Herbert Lawford (GBR) 6:0, 5:7, 6:3, 6:4
- 1887 Herbert Lawford (GBR) – James Renshaw (GBR) 1:6, 6:3, 3:6, 6:4, 6:4
- 1888 James Ernest Renshaw (GBR) – Herbert Lawford (GBR) 6:3, 7:5, 6:0
- 1889 William Renshaw (GBR) – James Ernest Renshaw (GBR) 6:4, 6:1, 3:6, 6:0
- 1890 James Hamilton (GBR) – William Renshaw (GBR) 6:8, 6:2, 3:6, 6:1, 6:1
- 1891 Wilfred Baddeley (GBR) – Joshua Pim (GBR) 6:4, 1:6, 7:5, 6:0
- 1892 Wilfred Baddeley (GBR) – Joshua Pim (GBR) 4:6, 6:3, 6:3, 6:2
- 1893 Joshua Pim (GBR) – Wilfred Baddeley (GBR) 3:6, 6:1, 6:3, 6:2
- 1894 Joshua Pim (GBR) – Wilfred Baddeley (GBR) 10:8, 6:2, 8:6
- 1895 Wilfred Baddeley (GBR) – Wilberforce Eaves (GBR) 4:6, 2:6, 8:6, 6:2, 6:3
- 1896 Harold Mahony (GBR) – Wilfred Baddeley (GBR) 6:2, 6:8, 5:7, 8:6, 6:3
- 1897 Reginald Doherty (GBR) – Harold Mahony (GBR) 6:4, 6:4, 6:3
- 1898 Reginald Doherty (GBR) – Hugh Doherty (GBR) 6:3, 6:3, 2:6, 5:7, 6:1
- 1899 Reginald Doherty (GBR) – Arthur Gore (GBR) 1:6, 4:6, 6:3, 6:3, 6:3
- 1900 Reginald Doherty (GBR) – Sidney Smith (GBR) 6:8, 6:3, 6:1, 6:2
- 1901 Arthur Gore (GBR) – Reginald Doherty (GBR) 4:6, 7:5, 6:4, 6:4
- 1902 Hugh Doherty (GBR) – Arthur Gore (GBR) 6:4, 6:3, 3:6, 6:0
- 1903 Hugh Doherty (GBR) – Frank Riseley (GBR) 7:5, 6:3, 6:0
- 1904 Hugh Doherty (GBR) – Frank Riseley (GBR) 6:1, 7:5, 8:6
- 1905 Hugh Doherty (GBR) – Sir Norman Brookes (AUS) 8:6, 6:2, 6:4
- 1906 Hugh Doherty (GBR) – Frank Riseley (GBR) 6:4, 4:6, 6:2, 6:3
- 1907 Sir Norman Brookes (AUS) – Arthur Gore (GBR) 6:4, 6:2, 6:2
- 1908 Arthur Gore (GBR) – Herbert Barrett (GBR) 6:3, 6:2, 4:6, 3:6, 6:4
- 1909 Arthur Gore (GBR) – Major Josiah Ritchie (GBR) 6:8, 1:6, 6:2, 6:2, 6:2
- 1910 Anthony Wilding (NZL) – Arthur Gore (GBR) 6:4, 7:5, 4:6, 6:2
- 1911 Anthony Wilding (NZL) – Herbert Barrett (GBR) 6:4, 4:6, 2:6, 6:2, w.o.
- 1912 Anthony Wilding (NZL) – Arthur Gore (GBR) 6:4, 6:4, 4:6, 6:4
- 1913 Anthony Wilding (NZL) – Maurice McLoughlin (USA) 8:6, 6:3, 10:8
- 1914 Sir Norman Brookes (AUS) – Anthony Wilding (NZL) 6:4, 6:4, 7:5
- 1915 – 1918 Nicht ausgetragen
- 1919 Gerald Patterson (AUS) – Sir Norman Brookes (AUS) 6:3, 7:5, 6:2
- 1920 William Tilden (USA) – Gerald Leighton Patterson (AUS) 2:6, 6:3, 6:2, 6:4
- 1921 William Tilden (USA) – Brian Ivan Cobham Norton (RSA) 4:6, 2:6, 6:1, 6:0, 7:5
- 1922 Gerald Patterson (AUS) – Randolph Lycett (GBR) 6:3, 6:4, 6:2
- 1923 William M. Johnston (USA) – Francis Hunter (USA) 6:0, 6:3, 6:1
- 1924 Jean Robert Borotra (FRA) – Jean René Lacoste (FRA) 6:1, 3:6, 6:1, 3:6, 6:4
- 1925 Jean René Lacoste (FRA) – Jean Robert Borotra (FRA) 6:3, 6:3, 4:6, 8:6
- 1926 Jean Robert Borotra (FRA) – Howard Kinsey (USA) 8:6, 6:1, 6:3
- 1927 Henri Jean Cochet (FRA) – Jean Robert Borotra (FRA) 4:6, 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, 7:5
- 1928 Jean René Lacoste (FRA) - Henri Jean Cochet (FRA) 6:1, 4:6, 6:4, 6:2
- 1929 Henri Jean Cochet (FRA) – Jean Robert Borotra (FRA) 6:4, 6:3, 6:4
- 1930 William Tatem Tilden (USA) - Wilmer Lawson Allison (USA) 6:3, 9:7, 6:4
- 1931 Sidney Wood (USA) – Francis Xavier Shields (USA) w.o.
- 1932 Henry Ellsworth Vines (USA) – Henry Austin (GBR) 6:2, 6:2, 6:0
- 1933 Jack Crawford (AUS) – Henry Vines (USA) 4:6, 11:9, 6:2, 2:6, 6:4
- 1934 Frederick Perry (GBR) – Jack Crawford (AUS) 6:3, 6:0, 7:5
- 1935 Frederick Perry (GBR) – Gottfried Freiherr von Cramm (GER) 6:2, 6:4, 6:4
- 1936 Frederick Perry (GBR) – Gottfried Freiherr von Cramm (GER) 6:1, 6:1, 6:0
- 1937 John Donald Budge (USA) – Gottfried Freiherr von Cramm (GER) 6:3, 6:4, 6:2
- 1938 Don Budge (USA) – Henry Wilfried Austin (GBR) 6:1, 6:0, 6:3
- 1939 Robert Riggs (USA) - Elwood Cooke (USA) 2:6, 8:6, 3:6, 6:3, 6:2
- 1940 – 1945 Nicht ausgetragen
- 1946 Yvon Petra (FRA) – Geoff Brown (AUS) 6:2, 6:4, 7:9, 5:7, 6:4
- 1947 Jack Kramer (USA) – Thomas P. Brown (USA) 6:1, 6:3, 6:2
- 1948 Robert Falkenburg (USA) – John Bromwich (AUS) 7:5, 0:6, 6:2, 3:6, 7:5
- 1949 Fredrick Schroeder (USA) – Jaroslav Drobny (TCH) 3:6, 6:0, 6:3, 4:6, 6:4
- 1950 John Patty (USA) – Frank Sedgman (AUS) 6:1, 8:10, 6:2, 6:3
- 1951 Richard Savitt (USA) – Ken McGregor (AUS) 6:4, 6:4, 6:4
- 1952 Frank Sedgman (AUS) – Jaroslav Drobny (EGY) 4:6, 6:2, 6:3, 6:2
- 1953 Elias Victor Seixas Jr. (USA) - Kurt Nielsen (DEN) 9:7, 6:3, 6:4
- 1954 Jaroslav Drobny (EGY) – Ken Rosewall (AUS) 13:11, 4:6, 6:2, 9:7
- 1955 Marion Anthony Trabert (USA) – Kurt Nielsen (DEN) 6:3, 7:5, 6:1
- 1956 Lewis Hoad (AUS) – Ken Rosewall (AUS) 6:2, 4:6, 7:5, 6:4
- 1957 Lewis Hoad (AUS) – Ashley Cooper (AUS) 6:2, 6:1, 6:2
- 1958 Ashley Cooper (AUS) – Neale Andrew Fraser (AUS) 3:6, 6:3, 6:4, 13:11
- 1959 Alejandro Olmedo (USA) – R.G. Laver (AUS) 6:4, 6:3, 6:4
- 1960 Neale Fraser (AUS) – Rod Laver (AUS) 6:4, 3:6, 9:7, 7:5
- 1961 Rod Laver (AUS) - Charles McKinley (USA) 6:3, 6:1, 6:4
- 1962 Rod Laver (AUS) – Martin Mulligan (AUS) 6:2, 6:2, 6:1
- 1963 Charles McKinley (USA) – Fredrick Stolle (AUS) 9:7, 6:1, 6:4
- 1964 Roy Emerson (AUS) – Fredrick Stolle (AUS) 6:4, 12:10, 4:6, 6:3
- 1965 Roy Emerson (AUS) – Fredrick Stolle (AUS) 6:2, 6:4, 6:4
- 1966 Manuel Santana (ESP) – Richard Ralston (USA) 6:4, 11:9, 6:4
- 1967 John Newcombe (AUS) – Wilhelm Bungert (GER) 6:3, 6:1, 6:1
- 1968 Rod Laver (AUS) – Tony Roche (AUS) 6:3, 6:4, 6:2
- 1969 Rod Laver (AUS) – John Newcombe (AUS) 6:4, 5:7, 6:4, 6:4
- 1970 John Newcombe (AUS) - Ken Rosewall (AUS) 5:7, 6:3, 6:2, 3:6, 6:1
- 1971 John Newcombe (AUS) - Stan Smith (USA) 6:3, 5:7, 2:6, 6:4, 6:4
- 1972 Stan Smith (USA) – Ilie Nastase (ROM) 4:6, 6:3, 6:3, 4:6, 7:5
- 1973 Jan Kodes (TCH) - Alex Metreveli (URS) 6:1, 9:8, 6:3
- 1974 Jimmy Connors (USA) – Ken Rosewall (AUS) 6:1, 6:1, 6:4
- 1975 Arthur Ashe (USA) – Jimmy Connors (USA) 6:1, 6:1, 5:7, 6:4
- 1976 Björn Borg (SWE) – Ilie Nastase (ROM) 6:4, 6:2, 9:7
- 1977 Björn Borg (SWE) - Jimmy Connors (USA) 3:6, 6:2, 6:1, 5:7, 6:4
- 1978 Björn Borg (SWE) – Jimmy Connors (USA) 6:2, 6:2, 6:3
- 1979 Björn Borg (SWE) – Roscoe Tanner (USA) 6:7, 6:1, 3:6, 6:3, 6:4
- 1980 Björn Borg (SWE) – John McEnroe (USA) 1:6, 7:5, 6:3, 6:7, 8:6
- 1981 John McEnroe (USA) – Björn Borg (SWE) 4:6, 7:6, 7:6, 6:4
- 1982 Jimmy Connors (USA) - John McEnroe (USA) 3:6, 6:3, 6:7 (2:7), 7:6 (7:5), 6:4
- 1983 John McEnroe (USA) - C.J. Lewis (NZL) 6:2, 6:2, 6:2
- 1984 John McEnroe (USA) – Jimmy Connors (USA) 6:1, 6:1, 6:2
- 1985 Boris Becker (GER) U – Kevin Curren (USA) 6:3, 6:7 (4:7), 7:6 (7:3), 6:4
- 1986 Boris Becker (GER) – Ivan Lendl (TCH) 6:4, 6:3, 7:5
- 1987 Pat Cash (AUS) – Ivan Lendl (TCH) 7:6 (7:5), 6:2, 7:5
- 1988 Stefan Edberg (SWE) – Boris Becker (GER) 4:6, 7:6 (7:2), 6:4, 6:2
- 1989 Boris Becker (GER) – Stefan Edberg (SWE) 6:0, 7:6 (7:1), 6:4
- 1990 Stefan Edberg (SWE) – Boris Becker (GER) 6:2, 6:2, 3:6, 3:6, 6:4
- 1991 Michael Stich (GER) – Boris Becker (GER) 6:4, 7:6 (7:4), 6:4
- 1992 Andre Agassi (USA) – Goran Ivanisevic (CRO) 6:7 (8:10), 6:4, 6:4, 1:6, 6:4
- 1993 Pete Sampras (USA) – J.S. Courier (USA) 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (8:6), 3:6, 6:3
- 1994 Pete Sampras (USA) – Goran Ivanisevic (CRO) 7:6 (7:2), 7:6 (7:5), 6:0
- 1995 Pete Sampras (USA)- Boris Becker (GER) 6:7 (5:7), 6:2, 6:4, 6:2
- 1996 Richard Krajicek (NED) – MaliVai Washington (USA) 6:3, 6:4, 6:3
- 1997 Pete Sampras (USA) – Cedric Pioline (FRA) 6:4, 6:2, 6:4
- 1998 Pete Sampras (USA) – Goran Ivanisevic (CRO) 6:7 (2:7), 7:6 (11:9), 6:4, 3:6, 6:2
- 1999 Pete Sampras (USA) – Andre Agassi (USA) 6:3, 6:4, 7:5
- 2000 Pete Sampras (USA) – Patrick Rafter (AUS) 6:7 (10:12), 7:6 (7:5), 6:4, 6:2
- 2001 Goran Ivanisevic (CRO) U – Patrick Rafter (AUS) 6:3, 3:6, 6:3, 2:6, 9:7
- 2002 Lleyton Hewitt (AUS) – David Nalbandian (ARG) 6:1, 6:3, 6:2
- 2003 Roger Federer (SUI) – Mark Philippoussis (AUS) 7:6 (7:5), 6:2, 7:6
- 2004 Roger Federer (SUI) – Andy Roddick (USA) 4:6, 7:5, 7:6 (7:3), 6:4
- 2005 Roger Federer (SUI) – Andy Roddick (USA) 6:2, 7:6 (7:2), 6:4
- 2006 Roger Federer (SUI) – Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6:0, 7:6 (7:5), 6:7 (2:7), 6:3
- 2007 Roger Federer (SUI) – Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7:6 (9:7), 4:6, 7:6 (7:3), 2:6, 6:2
- 2008 Rafael Nadal (ESP) – Roger Federer (SUI) 6:4, 6:4, 6:7 (5:7), 6:7 (8:10), 9:7
- 2009 Roger Federer (SUI) – Andy Roddick (USA) 5:7, 7:6 (8:6), 7:6 (7:5), 3:6, 16:14
- 2010 Rafael Nadal (ESP) - Tomas Berdych (CZE) 6:3, 7:5, 6:4
- 2011 Novak Djokovic (SRB) - Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6:4, 6:1, 1:6, 6:3
- 2012 Roger Federer (SUI) – Andy Murray GBR 4:6, 7:5, 6:3, 6:4
- 2013 Andy Murray (GBR) - Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6:4, 7:5, 6:4
- 2014 Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Roger Federer (SUI) 6:7 (7:9), 6:4, 7:6 (7:4), 5:7, 6:4
- 2015 Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Roger Federer (SUI) 7:6 (7:1), 6:7 (10:12), 6:4, 6:3
- 2016 Andy Murray (GBR) - Milos Raonic (CAN) 6:4, 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (7:2)
- 2017 Roger Federer (SUI) – Marin Cilic (CRO) 6:3, 6:1, 6:4
- 2018 Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6:2, 6:2, 7:6 (7:3)
- 2019 Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Roger Federer (SUI) 7:6, 1:6, 7:6, 4:6, 13:1
- 2020 Abgesagt wegen Corona / Covid19
- 2021 Novak Djokovic (SRB) – Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6:7, 6:4, 6:4, 6:3
Alle bisherigen Siegerinnen bei Wimbledon finden Sie ebenfalls bei tz.de.