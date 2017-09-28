Im BH und tränenüberströmt: Pamela Anderson mit Video-Gruß an Hugh Hefner

Neben ihrer Familie ist Hugh Hefner der wichtigste Mensch in ihrem Leben gewesen. Pamela Anderson hat berührende Abschiedsworte für den gestorbenen "Playboy"-Gründer gefunden.

Los Angeles - Die kanadische Schauspielerin Pamela Anderson ("Baywatch"), die mehrfach nackt für das "Playboy"-Magazin posierte, hat mit bewegenden Worten Abschied vom gestorbenem Verleger Hugh Hefner genommen.

"Deinetwegen bin ich ich", schrieb die 50-Jährige zu einem Video auf Instagram, indem sie sich in Dessous und auf dem Bett liegend Tränen aus dem Gesicht wischt. "Du hast mir alles über Freiheit und Respekt beigebracht. Außerhalb meiner Familie warst Du der wichtigste Mensch in meinem Leben."

Anderson, die mit der TV-Serie "Baywatch" Millionen Fans erreichte, erschien in 14 "Playboy"-Ausgaben - erstmals 1989. "Leute sagen mir immer, dass ich dein Liebling war", schrieb sie. Hefner habe sie akzeptiert und ermutigt, sie selbst zu sein. "Hef" habe die Welt "freier und sexier" gemacht. "Du warst ein Gentleman - charmant, elegant, galant", so Anderson. Hefner war am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit) in der "Playboy Mansion" im Alter von 91 Jahren gestorben.