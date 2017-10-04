Ungewöhnliche Verwandlung: Model postet Vorher-Nachher-Bild von sich

Es ist längst ein Brauch, im Internet Vorher-Nachher-Fotos von sich selbst zu posten - meist, um die neuesten Abnehm-Erfolge zu dokumentieren. Dieses Plus-Size-Model dreht den Spies nun um - und die Reaktionen sind überwältigend.

Botox, Schönheits-OP, Diät: Zu jeder Veränderung posten Social-Media-Stars mittlerweile Vorher-Nachher-Fotos. Die Idee dahinter: Man zeigt, wie „hässlich“ man vorher war und welchem Schönheitsideal man nun entspricht - beziehungsweise entsprechen möchte.

Doch das 22-jährige Plus-Size-Model (zu Deutsch: Übergrößen-Model, Anm. d. Red.) Sophie Turner erregte kürzlich mit einem kreativen Statement gegen diesen Schönheitswahn Aufmerksamkeit, wie dailystar.co.uk berichtet: Turner postete ein Foto von ihrem mittlerweile kurvigen Körper neben einem Foto von ihr von vor vier Jahren, auf dem sie noch sichtlich weniger auf den Rippen hatte. Dazu der Kommentar, sie hätte ihre damalige Figur gehasst, auch wenn sie dünner gewesen sei als heute.

Bikini pics but with a 4 year difference I was 18 in the first pic and thought I was so fat I hated my thick thighs the most and was getting counselling for body dysmorphia because it was all I thought about // ⏩ fast forward 4 years and I look back at the pic thinking i was silly to think that and I think now that I looked good! Now I'm 21 and have gained weight and have far more cellulite and even bigger thighs but it doesn't bother me anymore I'm happy with my figure and I'm healthy❤️ if I was told 4 years ago I'd be modelling in NYC and be a bigger size I would of laughed and cried- cried at the thought of being bigger and laughed at the idea of me modelling. Just goes to show you can literally do anything and I'm happy that there are models who are curvy and plus size changing the world and perception of the younger generations Ein Beitrag geteilt von S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophieeturner) am 30. Jun 2017 um 6:44 Uhr

Sie wolle mit ihrem Posting zeigen, dass alles möglich sei und ein Zeichen setzen - auch was das Schönheitsideal von Jugendlichen betreffe. Innerhalb kürzester Zeit ging das Posting viral, mit mehr als 7100 Likes auf Instagram und über 250 Kommentaren (Stand: 04.10.2017).

Viele Fans drückten ihre Bewunderung für so viel Mut und diesen inspirierenden Post aus. User Bubbaders79 kommentierte: „Ich bin so froh, dass du darüber hinweg bist und jetzt solchen Erfolg hast.“ Christeen.22 fügte hinzu: „Du bist toll; ich liebe dein Selbstvertrauen und ich hoffe, dass ich eines Tages so wie du bin.“ Aber wie üblich in den Sozialen Medien ist nicht jeder so positiv gestimmt. Markfleming93 kritisierte: „Du gibst den Leuten nur eine Ausrede, fett zu sein. Das ist ungesund“.

Aber Sophie Turner lässt sich davon nicht entmutigen. Immer wieder postet sie Fotos von Shootings, auf denen man auch die vermeintlichen „Problemzonen“ deutlich sehen kann, denn - so Sophie Turner - „es ist normal, dass wir Frauen Cellulite haben und wir müssen aufhören, das als ekelhaft oder hässlich abzustempeln“.

Missing my bedroom back home and my mirrors Ein Beitrag geteilt von S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophieeturner) am 8. Aug 2017 um 17:20 Uhr

Just me being a princess chilling outside my little castle shot by @daf21film Ein Beitrag geteilt von S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophieeturner) am 25. Mai 2017 um 4:40 Uhr

Charlotte Braatz

Rubriklistenbild: © Screenshot Instagram/Sophie Turner