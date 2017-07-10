Horrorsprung aus 25 Metern Höhe: Frau macht Bauchklatscher

Ein Video in den sozialen Medien zeigt einen Sprung in Colorado Springs von einer Klippe, der völlig schief geht. Ein ungewollter Bauchklatscher endete im Krankenhaus.
Colorado Springs - Schrecklicher Badeunfall im US-Bundesstaat Colorado. Am amerikanischen Unabhängigkeitstag am 4. Juli feierten ein paar Jugendliche in Colorado Springs den Independence Day am beliebten Paradise Cove Cliff: Ein Ort, an dem im Sommer täglich Menschen von den steilen Klippen springen.
Paradise cove. Couldn't get a shot without other swimming hole enthusiasts in it, but it's pretty darn beautiful either way. I highly recommend checking it out, especially if you're into cliff jumping. On a personal note, you may have noticed I've been out of town a lot recently. Three more weekends away over the next 4 weeks. Part of me is incredibly grateful I get to spend time in such gorgeous places, and part of me longs for a day in bed with takeout and Netflix. Serious #firstworldproblems, eh? It amazes me how that which feeds my soul depends entirely on circumstances and is never static. This week I'm reflecting a lot on the concept of productivity and whether being productive is inherently valuable or simply a social construct that mainly serves to perpetuate capitalism. Are you defined by what you DO? Sure it's less superficial than what you look like, but perhaps still ego-driven. I base a lot of my daily decisions around things to "do" and very few on things to "be". I think shifting that could be pretty powerful. Thoughts?
Auch Rachel Dukich aus Denver war an diesem Tag mit ihrem Kumpel Jon Whitell an dem berühmten „Sprungloch“. Dort kann man von den steinigen Felsen direkt in ein sehr tiefes Wasserloch springen. Rachel sah den mutigen Springern vom Fuße der Klippe zu, filmte einige Sprünge mit ihrem Handy.
What not to do when cliff diving at 83 feet. She came up with a bloody nose and highly disoriented. Paramedics and flight for life were called. Prayers she comes out alright. #CliffJumping #ParadiseCove #Colorado #Superman #BellyFlop #FacePlant #DumbDecisions #prayers #jerryoftheday #Happy4th #4thofJuly UPDATE: She's going to be okay!! expected to make a fully recovery. #Blessed for licensing or usage, contact licensing@viralhog.com
So auch den fatalen Fehlversuch einer jungen Frau. Die nahm Anlauf, sprang aus 25 Metern Höhe von der Klippe. Doch schon kurz nach dem Absprung kam die Frau in Schieflage, flog unkontrolliert und schreiend in die Tiefe. Mit einem lauten Aufprall knallte die Frau mit einem Bauchklatscher gegen die Wasseroberfläche.
Sofort eilten mehrere Jugendliche zu der Springerin. Sie blutete aus der Nase und war orientierungslos, beschreibt Rachel die Szenen vor Ort. Ein Rettungshubschrauber landete und brachte die Verletzte ins Krankenhaus. Wie Rachel über ihren Instagram-Account später mitteilte, geht es der Springerin den Umständen entsprechend. Die Ärzte sagten, sie werde wieder völlig gesund.
